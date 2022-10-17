Read full article on original website
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
James Harden dressed like he got up 10 minutes before an 8 a.m. class and NBA fans roasted the fit
James Harden’s never been one to shy away from his own style. The 76ers’ star has developed a reputation for wearing many a unique fit throughout his career. The outfit he had on for NBA opening night as Philadelphia took on the Celtics (-138) might take the cake in Harden’s most quirky style choice yet.
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News
Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Russell Westbrook remains a Laker -- for now.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings drop season opener to Blazers
SACRAMENTO -- The Mike Brown era began in an all-too-familiar fashion. The Kings were in the driver’s seat for most of Wednesday’s season opener, but fell off down the stretch in a disappointing 115-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Brown, who has spent...
NBC Sports
Why Lowe believes Warriors trading Draymond 'will not happen'
It appears that Draymond Green is not going anywhere in the wake of his incident involving teammate Jordan Poole. Before the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe told former coach Jeff Van Gundy the most likely outcome.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla says win over Sixers on Bill Russell tribute night a 'proud moment'
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla got his first win in that role in Game 1 of the Celtics’ 2022-23 campaign with a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, and let himself feel a little bit of satisfaction for the win. “It was...
NECN
WATCH: Jaylen Brown Speaks on Bill Russell's Legacy Before Celtics Vs. 76ers
WATCH: Jaylen Brown speaks on Bill Russell's legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics took a moment to pay tribute to the late Bill Russell before Tuesday night's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. C's star Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with powerful words describing...
NBC Sports
Kuminga reacts to Stephen A.'s report on attitude concerns
When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed he heard Jonathan Kuminga was “shortchanging” the Warriors with his attitude this summer, those who know the 20-year-old best quickly came to his defense. His coach, Steve Kerr, called the report “weird,” noting that he and Warriors general manager Bob Myers...
NBC Sports
3 Sixers storylines to watch for opening-night matchup in Boston
Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are the only Sixers left from the last time the team began its season in Boston. Embiid scored 23 points, Korkmaz played 87 garbage-time seconds, and Milton was still over a month away from his NBA debut when the Sixers fell to the Celtics on Oct. 16, 2018.
