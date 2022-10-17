ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
NBC Sports

What we learned as Kings drop season opener to Blazers

SACRAMENTO -- The Mike Brown era began in an all-too-familiar fashion. The Kings were in the driver’s seat for most of Wednesday’s season opener, but fell off down the stretch in a disappointing 115-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Brown, who has spent...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Lowe believes Warriors trading Draymond 'will not happen'

It appears that Draymond Green is not going anywhere in the wake of his incident involving teammate Jordan Poole. Before the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe told former coach Jeff Van Gundy the most likely outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NECN

WATCH: Jaylen Brown Speaks on Bill Russell's Legacy Before Celtics Vs. 76ers

WATCH: Jaylen Brown speaks on Bill Russell's legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics took a moment to pay tribute to the late Bill Russell before Tuesday night's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. C's star Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with powerful words describing...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kuminga reacts to Stephen A.'s report on attitude concerns

When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed he heard Jonathan Kuminga was “shortchanging” the Warriors with his attitude this summer, those who know the 20-year-old best quickly came to his defense. His coach, Steve Kerr, called the report “weird,” noting that he and Warriors general manager Bob Myers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

3 Sixers storylines to watch for opening-night matchup in Boston

Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are the only Sixers left from the last time the team began its season in Boston. Embiid scored 23 points, Korkmaz played 87 garbage-time seconds, and Milton was still over a month away from his NBA debut when the Sixers fell to the Celtics on Oct. 16, 2018.
BOSTON, MA

