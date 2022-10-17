Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Yankees reveal starting pitcher for ALCS Game 1 — if they make it
NEW YORK — It’s not exactly how the Yankees drew it up, but they were out of options. Who will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Yankees … if they make it there?. “It’ll be Jamo,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday....
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Yankees announce ALCS roster vs. Astros: Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza, Marwin Gonzalez, Ron Marinaccio decisions
Start spreading the news. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have assembled their roster for the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros. With Game 1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees didn’t have much time to settle on their roster after...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Bows out of starting nine
Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Yankees' American League Championship Series matchup with the Astros, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera will take a seat for the first time in the postseason after he started either at shortstop or in left field during the Yankees' five-game series victory over the Guardians in the past week. He went 2-for-19 in those contests and could be in danger of losing out on playing time in the ALDS if manager Aaron Boone elects to have Giancarlo Stanton play regularly in left field.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Solo shot in Game 1
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Gurriel broke the tie with a solo shot to left off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 38-year-old righty is now 6-for-19 in the 2022 postseason with two homers. Gurriel had a down year in 2022, hitting only .242 with eight homers after he had 15 home runs and a .319 batting average in 2021. Nonetheless, Gurriel has nearly 300 at bats in the postseason for his career and will look to use that experience to his benefit as the ALCS progresses.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Huge performance in Game 1
Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Game 1 of the ALCS in the 4-2 win over the Yankees. The remarkable rookie season for the Houston shortstop continued Wednesday as Pena tallied three more hits, including a solo shot off Frankie Montas in the seventh inning to give the Astros a three-run cushion. Pena is now 7-for-20 in the postseason, and he has homered in back-to-back games for the Astros. Coming into 2022 with big shoes to fill, the 25-year-old is proving that the Astros do not need Carlos Correa at shortstop to have success in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/18/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+105) San Diego (-125) The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way to Petco Park on Tuesday where they will attempt to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS. The line on this matchup has Philadelphia at +105 while San Diego is sitting at -125. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish. The Phillies are coming off a 3-1 series win over Atlanta while the Padres finished the Dodgers off in 4 games as well.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Won't return for ALCS
The Yankees didn't include LeMahieu (toe) on their American League Championship Series roster ahead of the team's Game 1 matchup with the Astros on Wednesday. After taking live batting practice Tuesday, LeMahieu was hopeful to return to action for the ALCS, but the Yankees instead decided to include rookie Oswald Peraza on the roster to fill out their infield ranks. LeMahieu, who missed all five games of the American League Division Series victory over the Guardians, will likely continue to ramp up his activities in the days to come as he works to prove to the Yankees that he's made enough progress in his recovery from the right toe injury to contribute during the World Series, should New York advance.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Post ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups for Tuesday
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians released their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET on TBS. After game five of the ALDS was postponed Monday night to Tuesday afternoon,...
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Carson Kelly
The D-backs starting catcher had his season marred by injury for the second year in a row.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Resting against lefty
Stott is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Stott and Brandon Marsh) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Edmundo Sosa will check in for Stott at shortstop.
Comments / 0