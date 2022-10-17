Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.

1 DAY AGO