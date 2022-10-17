NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was stabbed with the sheath of a sword during the morning commute in Manhattan. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday inside the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and the suspect took off.It comes less than 12 hours after another subway rider was stabbed Wednesday night on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side. Police said a man stabbed the 26-year-old victim after an argument. The victim's friend then pepper sprayed the suspect. He fled onto a northbound 1 train.Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO