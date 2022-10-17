Read full article on original website
Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
Video: NYPD: Help us find man who pushed person onto subway tracks
New York police are looking for a man caught on video pushing a 26-year-old man onto subway train tracks on Saturday, Oct. 15. In video of the incident, the suspect first attempts to lunge at a passing man, who is not yet close to the platform’s edge. After the man walks off-camera, the suspect runs after him, allegedly pushes him, then flees in another direction.
'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'
Retired NYPD police officer Harvey Kraft issued a stark warning, demanding action on the crime crisis after he was randomly attacked in broad daylight
Police: Subway rider stabbed with sheath at Chamber Street station
NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was stabbed with the sheath of a sword during the morning commute in Manhattan. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday inside the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and the suspect took off.It comes less than 12 hours after another subway rider was stabbed Wednesday night on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side. Police said a man stabbed the 26-year-old victim after an argument. The victim's friend then pepper sprayed the suspect. He fled onto a northbound 1 train.Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
