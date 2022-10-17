Read full article on original website
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
kitco.com
Decade of stagflationary debt crisis like 'never seen before,' investors need assets like gold: Nouriel Roubini
(Kitco News) The world could be facing a decade of stagflationary debt crisis like never before, warned Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associate and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. "The decade ahead may well be a Stagflationary Debt Crisis the likes of which we've never seen...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 1-year CDs paying up to 3.82% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
thecentersquare.com
Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
