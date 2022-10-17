ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 1-year CDs paying up to 3.82% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
rigzone.com

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
CNBC

Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
thecentersquare.com

Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
The Hill

Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing

Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy