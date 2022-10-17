ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View stay in rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Boston

Report: Mac Jones "expects" to be available vs. Bears

BOSTON -- The needle continues to point in the direction of Mac Jones starting for the Patriots this week against the Bears.ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones "expects to be available" for Monday night's game at Gillette Stadium."Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice," Reiss wrote.The report, though, doesn't include the expectations from the team on Jones' status, and Bill Belichick has opted to not deal in hypotheticals when publicly asked...
KTBS

Spirit of the Game: Texas High School

TEXARKANA, Texas - For this week's Spirit of the Game, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Texarkana. He paid a visit to Texarkana High School to see how they gear up for the Friday night lights. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21...
TEXARKANA, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 8 Texas HS Football 5A Team of the Week

Something special is brewing in Elgin. A year after finishing 0-10, the Wildcats clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 in remarkable fashion. With just 33 seconds remaining in their game against Waco University, the Wildcats desperately needed a big play trailing 35-28. Wildcat quarterback Nathen Lewis delivered, connecting with...
ELGIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy