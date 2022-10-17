Read full article on original website
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View stay in rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football in Week 8
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the anticipation gets more intense each week. The headliner for Week 8 is a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown in Saline County, while another Top 10 matchup looms in Northwest Arkansas, along with ...
Report: Mac Jones "expects" to be available vs. Bears
BOSTON -- The needle continues to point in the direction of Mac Jones starting for the Patriots this week against the Bears.ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones "expects to be available" for Monday night's game at Gillette Stadium."Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice," Reiss wrote.The report, though, doesn't include the expectations from the team on Jones' status, and Bill Belichick has opted to not deal in hypotheticals when publicly asked...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 10-16)
By Jeff Halpern Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 10-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
Fort Smith-area high school football predictions for Week 8's best games
Who makes it to the playoffs will begin to be determined this week as area teams look to shore up their seedings. Class 3A No. 5 Charleston (6-1) at No. 2 Booneville (6-1) The battle for the 3A-1 title is on the line Friday night. Both teams will likely land in the postseason, so...
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 7
Check out the top moments from Fearless Friday's coverage of Week 7 in Arkansas high school football.
Gamecocks go for 2nd straight SEC victory when Aggies visit
Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Texas A&M by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Texas A&M leads 8-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Spirit of the Game: Texas High School
TEXARKANA, Texas - For this week's Spirit of the Game, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Texarkana. He paid a visit to Texarkana High School to see how they gear up for the Friday night lights. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21...
Mills, Robinson look forward to Friday’s battle of 5A Central unbeatens
The unbeaten Mills Comets and state champion Robinson Senators preview their consequential 5A Central matchup set for Friday night.
Week 8 Texas HS Football 5A Team of the Week
Something special is brewing in Elgin. A year after finishing 0-10, the Wildcats clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 in remarkable fashion. With just 33 seconds remaining in their game against Waco University, the Wildcats desperately needed a big play trailing 35-28. Wildcat quarterback Nathen Lewis delivered, connecting with...
Looking Back at Red-White Game, Full Photo Gallery
Here's the complete story on Sunday's game at Barnhill Arena will best photos.
