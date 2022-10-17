ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
