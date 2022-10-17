Read full article on original website
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American person featured on U.S. currency
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sociologist and author Nancy Wang Yuen about Anna May Wong, the pioneering Asian-American actress who's on the latest coin minted for the American Women Quarters Program.
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
