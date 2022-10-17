Read full article on original website
Related
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
AMD could overcome the near-term challenges and clock solid earnings growth. Twilio's sales should continue increasing rapidly thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
msn.com
These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year
This may surprise you: Wall Street analysts expect earnings for the S&P 500 to increase 8% during 2023, despite all the buzz about a possible recession as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to quell inflation. Ken Laudan, a portfolio manager at Kornitzer Capital Management in Mission, Kan., isn’t buying...
Zacks.com
Q3 Results: Tesla Mixed, IBM Beats, Las Vegas Sands Improves
Market indices fought back from an early give-back after its mini-rally this week, but ultimately wound up closing in the red today. Perhaps the roar ahead of 3-4% going back from five trading days ago was due for a trim. The Dow closed -0.32%, the S&P 500 was -0.61% and the Nasdaq -0.85%. The Russell 2000 saw a more significant sell-off on the day, -1.72%.
Zacks.com
IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
IBM - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after the market close. International Business Machines has gradually evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms, with its Red Hat acquisition strengthening its position in the hybrid cloud market. Currently, the company carries...
Zacks.com
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Diamondback's Buyout & EQT's Q3 Update in Spotlight
FANG - Free Report) agreed to acquire Midland Basin operator Firebird Energy for $1.6 billion, while natural gas explorer EQT Corporation (. EQT - Free Report) disclosed that commodity hedging took a toll on its third-quarter results. Developments associated with Equinor (. EQNR - Free Report) , Oceaneering International (
Zacks.com
Forget Bargain Hunting: Play 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
EAST - Free Report) , Adial Pharmaceuticals (. Generally, the price of a stock rallies on a rise in earnings. As forecasts for expected earnings move higher, demand for the stock should drive its price. After all, astock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out for every dollar of earnings. Thus, if the P/E of a stock is rising steadily, it means that investors are pinning their hopes on the company’s inherent strength.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Zacks.com
Silk Road Medical (SILK) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SILK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $45.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% loss over the past four weeks. Silk Road Medical scored a strong...
Elon Musk lights blaze of speculation over gonzo share buyback a week before Tesla Q3 earnings
Elon Musk sparked a fury of speculation he might be preparing to announce next week during Q3 earnings that Tesla will buy back billions of dollars worth of its own shares. All it took for Elon Musk to set the hearts of Tesla investors aflutter was one simple word. A...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength in a Volatile Market
Volatility is lingering on Wall Street after a highly disappointing September. Extreme fluctuations in stock price almost regularly have been the scenario so far this year. The S&P 500 Index posted the third straight quarter of losses, for the first time since 2009. The consumer price index (CPI) for the...
Zacks.com
Can Modest Consulting Revenues Aid IBM This Earnings Season?
IBM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, after the closing bell. In the third quarter, the company is likely to have recorded healthy revenues from the Consulting segment with significant traction from the Technology Consulting business. Factors at Play. The Consulting segment comprises...
Zacks.com
Does Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Have the Potential to Rally 33% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
NVGS - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $12.49, gaining 9.8% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $16.67 indicates a 33.5% upside potential.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Earnings Starting to Send Mixed Signals
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for India’s Sensex, which gained 0.16%. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.31%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.86%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.92% and 1.16% lower, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, down 1.40% on a broad market decline led by Non-Energy Materials and Technology Services. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.
Comments / 0