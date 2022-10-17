Read full article on original website
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution
BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Organic recycling facility drops plan for Philadelphia Road location
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that an organic recycling company is no longer pursuing plans to open a plant at the former Vince’s Auto Parts site on Philadelphia Road. “PEH Organics Recycling, Inc. will NOT be leasing Vince’s Auto (11235-11239 Philadelphia Rd) for...
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Protect Maryland Kids wants Marylanders to vote ‘no’ on Question 4, the statewide ballot question legalizing recreational cannabis use. The post Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cruising World
Fatal Accident At Sea: It Could Happen To Anyone
One year ago this month, as director of this magazine’s annual Boat of the Year contest, I joined our judging team aboard the CNB 66 Escape in Annapolis, Maryland, to conduct our sea trials on Chesapeake Bay. The high-end, long-range cruising boat was owned by a vastly experienced German couple named Karl and Annamarie Frank, who’d been based in Annapolis the past several years while rambling up and down the East Coast. Generally, our test sails involve yacht designers and manufacturers’ representatives. It was unusual, though not unprecedented, to go sailing with a couple on their own boat (our earlier dockside inspections occurred on a newer sistership model of the CNB 66). When it happens, though, it’s always interesting and enlightening.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
Baltimore ranks 7th for rattiest cities in America, according to Orkin
A new report by Orkin is exposing the rattiest cities in the U.S., and unfortunately Baltimore has made the list. The city took the seventh spot this year.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
wmar2news
Nationwide TikTok car theft trend hits Howard County.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are blaming a TikTok challenge for an uptick in car thefts. Police say 2016-2021 Hyundai models and 2011-2021 Kia models are being targeted. They say young adults are doing what's called the 'Kia Boyz Challenge." The challenge involves using USB cords to break in and steal cars.
Nottingham MD
Diesel fuel stolen in White Marsh, power tools stolen in Kingsville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two commercial burglaries that were reported last week. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, an individual entered a construction site in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Oak Drive in White Marsh. The suspect then...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project
If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
Deer Hunter Airlifted From Maryland Woods After Fall From Tree Stand Fractures Ribs
Maryland State Troopers airlifted an injured deer hunter to safety after he fell out of his tree stand in a wooded region of Ellicott City. According to authorities, the man fractured multiple bones and could not self-evacuate. The accident occurred on Friday, October 7 near the Cascade Falls Trail in...
Trespasser Intentionally Sets Blaze That Destroys Aberdeen Garage, Volvo: Fire Marshal
A trespasser is wanted in Maryland after allegedly intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Harford County garage and all of the contents inside overnight, officials say. Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, first responders were called to a home on Carter Street in Aberdeen, when a neighbor reported that a massive fire had broken out inside a one-car garage with an attached shed.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Agreement keeps Comcast Customer Service Center in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that Comcast will continue operating its White Marsh Customer Service Center for at least the next five years as a result of the cable franchise agreement passed by the County Council on October 17th. “I am happy that with...
fox5dc.com
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Anne Arundel Market
A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Maryland. The third-tier winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing was sold at Lee’s Market located at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County. The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
