ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cruising World

Fatal Accident At Sea: It Could Happen To Anyone

One year ago this month, as director of this magazine’s annual Boat of the Year contest, I joined our judging team aboard the CNB 66 Escape in Annapolis, Maryland, to conduct our sea trials on Chesapeake Bay. The high-end, long-range cruising boat was owned by a vastly experienced German couple named Karl and Annamarie Frank, who’d been based in Annapolis the past several years while rambling up and down the East Coast. Generally, our test sails involve yacht designers and manufacturers’ representatives. It was unusual, though not unprecedented, to go sailing with a couple on their own boat (our earlier dockside inspections occurred on a newer sistership model of the CNB 66). When it happens, though, it’s always interesting and enlightening.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location

A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
wmar2news

Nationwide TikTok car theft trend hits Howard County.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are blaming a TikTok challenge for an uptick in car thefts. Police say 2016-2021 Hyundai models and 2011-2021 Kia models are being targeted. They say young adults are doing what's called the 'Kia Boyz Challenge." The challenge involves using USB cords to break in and steal cars.
Nottingham MD

Diesel fuel stolen in White Marsh, power tools stolen in Kingsville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two commercial burglaries that were reported last week. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, an individual entered a construction site in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Oak Drive in White Marsh. The suspect then...
KINGSVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project

If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Trespasser Intentionally Sets Blaze That Destroys Aberdeen Garage, Volvo: Fire Marshal

A trespasser is wanted in Maryland after allegedly intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Harford County garage and all of the contents inside overnight, officials say. Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, first responders were called to a home on Carter Street in Aberdeen, when a neighbor reported that a massive fire had broken out inside a one-car garage with an attached shed.
ABERDEEN, MD
fox5dc.com

'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed

WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy