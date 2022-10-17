Read full article on original website
Emma Kay Howard
Emma Kay Howard, 82 of Zanesville, passed away 6:10 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born Monday, March 4, 1940, in Zanesville, the daughter of Lawrence E. Mathews and Ruth C. (Henry) Mathews, and married Richard L. “Dick” Howard on June15, 1963. Emma...
Terri Jean Powell
Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
Stephanie S. Mayle
Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain, 69, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Linda was born May 15, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Isaac and Jean (Lancaster) Butcher. In addition to her beloved parents, Linda is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Butcher, Robin Butcher and Robert “Butchie” Butcher.
Gladys Irene Fisher
Gladys I. Fisher, 84 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 23, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Elson and Lottie Shiplett-Elson. Gladys was a member of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church of Duncan Falls and retired from Brockway Glass after over 20 years. She loved to go bowling, playing cards, going on Church trips with the Forerunners, her Senior Citizen trips, and her trips to Amish Country with her sisters.
Richard Edwin “Ed” Boehm
A memorial service for Richard Edwin “Ed” Boehm, age 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at Faith Bible Church, 12239 Morse Road SW, Pataskala. The family will receive guests at 12 p.m. until the time of the service to reminisce and honor the life of Ed.
Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.
Race For Grace Returns for 2022
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Thanksgiving Day ‘Race For Grace’ 5K run will return to downtown Zanesville after being scuttled due to Covid-19. This year’s event has added Rotary as a sponsor and Race for Grace Chairperson Matt Schreiber explained the significance the event will bring to the community.
Carrel D. DeVolld
Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld. He was a graduate of the...
Celebrating Make a Difference Day
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day and one local group gathered at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to celebrate a few days early. Respite Center Manager Jill Sharrer and Brightview Addiction Treatment Center Community Outreach Manager Emilee Roberts hosted the event and shared what it was all about.
Local Student and FFA Member to Perform at Indianapolis Convention
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local FFA member has been selected to perform at the 2022 FFA Convention and Expo. Carson Clouse, of the John Glenn Chapter out of New Concord will take the stage in Indianapolis during the convention, which runs from October 26th through the 29th. FFA members...
Zane State Celebrates Transfer Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The third week in October marks the opportunity for college students to advance their education by taking advantage of opportunities available toward transferring to another learning institution that can better fit their goals. Zane State College President Dr. Chad Brown took part in a signing ceremony...
Comic-Con and Cosplay Event Coming to Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds many events for people of all ages to improve and appreciate their literacy. Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event at the John McIntire Library that allows readers to express appreciation for their comic heroes by dressing the part.
WEDNESDAY SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD
Rosecrans moves on to play Marion Pleasant. The game will take place at RHS on Monday October 24. Newark will play at Bishop Watterson on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Panthers will play Marietta on October 24 at 7:30pm at Logan H.S. SHENANDOAH 3 VS NEWCOMERSTOWN 0. Zeps will play...
Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
Zanesville Museum of Art Opening New Exhibit
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum of Art is opening a new temporary community-based exhibit, Collectors Among Us. Anyone is invited to attend the opening Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. The new exhibition, housed in the Great Gallery, features pieces exploring the collectors who have...
Cleveland man Sentenced in Muskingum County
A Cleveland man is sentenced in Muskingum County for charges related to a July traffic crash on Interstate 70. 38-year-old Abdullah Tawwab El Muhammad was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to a consecutive sentence of ten years in prison. Muhammad had earlier plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault with serious physical harm, two counts of child endangering while operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in harm, one count child endangering by operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
MVL Football Standings
Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
