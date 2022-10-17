ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Move Forward With Ranked Choice Voting

Wyoming may be slowly moving toward ranked choice elections. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has approved a draft bill allowing municipalities to try out ranked choice elections for nonpartisan races through a pilot test program. Ranked choice voting, also...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply

CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Insulated From Major Recession, Says State’s Chief Economist

The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming's economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Strip Wyoming Political Parties Of Role In Filling Vacancies

Wyoming lawmakers have passed a draft bill that would take away power from political parties to appoint finalists for vacant political positions throughout the state. In the past year alone, there have been two executive state positions filled through the vacancy...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow

Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In

SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
CROOK COUNTY, WY
coloradopolitics.com

Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need

As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Greg Johnson Joins Cowboy State Daily as Managing Editor

Cowboy State Daily has named longtime Wyoming journalist Greg Johnson as managing editor, the news organization announced on Sunday. He replaces Jim Angell, who passed on in August. Johnson, who has more than 30 years of experience as a writer and...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
WHITTIER, CA
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success

When "Open Season" debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn't a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

Gubernatorial forum helps undecided voter make up her mind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

