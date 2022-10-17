Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation.
Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release.
The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East Street Road at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, but is only wanted for "identification and questioning" at this time, officials added.
He is described as a white adult man and was seen leaving the store in a grey Toyota Camry, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to call Officer Hansen of the Warminster Township Police Department at 215-443-5000.
