Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police

This man is not charged with a crime, but police in Bucks County are looking to speak with him about a retail theft. Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police Department

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation.

Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release.

The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East Street Road at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, but is only wanted for "identification and questioning" at this time, officials added.

He is described as a white adult man and was seen leaving the store in a grey Toyota Camry, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to call Officer Hansen of the Warminster Township Police Department at 215-443-5000.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.