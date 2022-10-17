ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

One person in custody for Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. A person was shot near Molly Barr Road. One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD. There is no further threat according to police.
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

$1 million bond in fatal hit-and-run case. Police say suspects did not render aid, call 911 after hitting University of Mississippi student.

The Oxford Police Department released the following statement on Monday regarding the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning:. The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, TN) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated...
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Driver of Pickup in Fatal Hit-and-Run Charged With Manslaughter

The driver of the pickup that ran into two Ole Miss students Sunday, killing one and injuring the other, has been charged with several felonies, including manslaughter. Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville was arrested Monday morning and taken before a Justice Court judge Monday afternoon where he was formally charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison.
OXFORD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery

A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS

