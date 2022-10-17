JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO