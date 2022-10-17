Read full article on original website
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
wtva.com
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
actionnews5.com
Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. A person was shot near Molly Barr Road. One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD. There is no further threat according to police.
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
Police arrest one person, another sent to hospital at Mississippi apartment complex
Police have offered few details about a Tuesday shooting at an Oxford apartment complex that resulted in one arrest and one person sent to the hospital. The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported...
WAPT
Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run was 'the kind of guy people wanted to be around'
JACKSON, Miss. — University of Mississippi leaders are asking for prayers for a student who was killed and another student who was injured in a hit-and-run. Walker Fielder, of Madison, was killed and Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was critically injured in the hit-and-run in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
$1 million bond in fatal hit-and-run case. Police say suspects did not render aid, call 911 after hitting University of Mississippi student.
The Oxford Police Department released the following statement on Monday regarding the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning:. The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, TN) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated...
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
WLOX
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
hottytoddy.com
Driver of Pickup in Fatal Hit-and-Run Charged With Manslaughter
The driver of the pickup that ran into two Ole Miss students Sunday, killing one and injuring the other, has been charged with several felonies, including manslaughter. Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville was arrested Monday morning and taken before a Justice Court judge Monday afternoon where he was formally charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison.
WLBT
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg. Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened. Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries,...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery
A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being run over at apartment complex
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being accidentally run over at a Mississippi apartment complex. WDAM reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the girl ran in front of a vehicle Sunday night at the Lone Oak Apartments in Laurel.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
