Asheville, NC

my40.tv

In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and runs through November 5th. Voters can cast ballots at any of the dozens of early voting locations in Buncombe County from 8am-7:30pm. Starting next weekend, polls will be open on the weekend. Election day is November 8. Arrest warrants...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee approves election law changes

During a special called meeting Thursday, Sept. 29, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed an update to the tribe’s election ordinance that gets rid of term limits for executive offices and makes absentee voting available to all tribal members, regardless of residence or employment. Term limits for chiefs. The term...
CHEROKEE, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Franklin announces next chief of police

Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC

