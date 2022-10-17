Read full article on original website
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and runs through November 5th. Voters can cast ballots at any of the dozens of early voting locations in Buncombe County from 8am-7:30pm. Starting next weekend, polls will be open on the weekend. Election day is November 8. Arrest warrants...
NC election officials prepare for early voting, urge voters to check sample ballots
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is just weeks away, but early voting is even closer!. Early voting in North Carolina begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Buncombe County plans to have 12 early voting sites that will open that day. “During early voting, you can go to any of...
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
Attorneys argue to keep anti-trust complaint against HCA, Mission from being dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local government attorneys are using a recent state court decision to keep a federal anti-trust complaint against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health from being dismissed. Attorneys for Brevard, Asheville, Buncombe and Madison counties reference business court Judge Mark Davis’ decision. Brief filed in HCA,...
Buncombe County leaders look at plans for 65K-square-foot active aging center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with the consideration of an active aging center. Buncombe County staff shared renderings of what this facility, if approved, would look like with county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The plans include a 65,000-square-foot building with multiple services for...
Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
Cherokee approves election law changes
During a special called meeting Thursday, Sept. 29, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed an update to the tribe’s election ordinance that gets rid of term limits for executive offices and makes absentee voting available to all tribal members, regardless of residence or employment. Term limits for chiefs. The term...
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many mountain families say they spent tens-of-thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. They called News 13's Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and...
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
Franklin announces next chief of police
Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
Commissioners continue looking into potential changes for short-term rentals in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners took the next step in addressing the question of property values and nightly rental properties. At issue was whether nightly rentals, like Airbnbs and Vrbos, should continue to be taxed as residential properties or if they should be taxed as commercial properties.
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
