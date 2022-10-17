ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYU Stern MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / AdCom / Zoom

The interview was relatively conversational. – What makes this program different than others?. – Walk me through some feedback that you received and how you were able to leverage this for your development. The interviewer was super friendly and approachable. Posted in: Interview Questions & Reports. Schools: NYU Stern.
CBS Interview Questions & Report: Early Decision / Alum / Off-Campus

The alum seemed very pleasant and casual. It was a very “fit” type interview, with the alum asking mostly questions about “Why MBA” and “Why my chosen field.” Questions about what clubs I would join as well as why my backup plan was if my initial plan failed were also asked.
The Richmond Observer

RichmondCC grad ready to continue her studies in mortuary science

HAMLET — Getting accepted into the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was a dream come true for Monasia Kearns. The 2020 Richmond Senior High School graduate enrolled at NC A&T, with the intent to major in pre-med biology. After attending one semester at NC A&T, Kearns’ plans changed. The Ellerbe native withdrew from the university and moved back home.
Admissions Director Q&A: Shari Hubert of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business

In this Admissions Director Q&A, get the inside scoop on MBA admissions at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Shari Hubert, Associate Dean of Admissions, is responsible for overseeing recruitment and admissions for the school’s portfolio of ten business degree programs. Prior to Fuqua, she was in charge of admissions for the Full-time and Evening MBA programs at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Hubert has extensive experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and entered higher education after working for the Peace Corps as director of recruitment within the Office of Volunteer Recruitment and Selection.
DURHAM, NC
Branding Iron Online

Trustees cut tuition for non-resident pharmacy students by 26%

The Board of Trustees met on Wednesday via Zoom to approve both changes to tuition for certain UW graduate programs, including a 26% reduction in tuition for non-resident pharmacy students, as well as an amendment to the agreement between the School of Energy Resources and the Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission.
WYOMING STATE
NYU Stern MBA Class of 2022 Employment Report: Record-High Compensation

The NYU Stern School of Business MBA Class of 2022 achieved record-high compensation, including the school’s highest ever median base salary and mean total compensation, according to the new employment report. The median base salary increased $15,000 over last year’s class to an all-time record of $170,000. Average total compensation for the Class of 2022 climbed $14,340 to $196,143, another record. 94.1 percent of Stern MBA graduates accepted jobs within three months of graduation.
Real Humans of Vanderbilt Owen’s MBA Class of 2024

This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series takes us to Nashville to meet some new members of the Vanderbilt Owen MBA Class of 2024. Vanderbilt Owen welcomed 147 new students in the fall of 2022. Twenty-nine percent are women and 31 percent are international, which includes foreign nationals, dual citizens and U.S. permanent residents. A fifth of the new class identify as a U.S. minority.
NASHVILLE, TN
UG School of Graduate Studies postpone PhD oral examination over UTAG strike

The industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has caused the University of Ghana's School of Graduate Studies to postpone the oral examination of the PhD students'. The school's management in a statement noted that the oral examination earlier scheduled has been postponed until further notice. “Heads...
7 Companies Offering Online Tutoring Jobs for College Students

Online tutoring jobs for college students are an excellent way for young adults to use their skills, help others and earn money along the way – all from the comfort of their dorm room. Article continues below advertisement. As you’ll see below, some of these lucrative tutoring jobs have...

