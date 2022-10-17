Read full article on original website
NYU Stern MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / AdCom / Zoom
The interview was relatively conversational. – What makes this program different than others?. – Walk me through some feedback that you received and how you were able to leverage this for your development. The interviewer was super friendly and approachable. Posted in: Interview Questions & Reports. Schools: NYU Stern.
CBS Interview Questions & Report: Early Decision / Alum / Off-Campus
The alum seemed very pleasant and casual. It was a very “fit” type interview, with the alum asking mostly questions about “Why MBA” and “Why my chosen field.” Questions about what clubs I would join as well as why my backup plan was if my initial plan failed were also asked.
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
RichmondCC grad ready to continue her studies in mortuary science
HAMLET — Getting accepted into the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was a dream come true for Monasia Kearns. The 2020 Richmond Senior High School graduate enrolled at NC A&T, with the intent to major in pre-med biology. After attending one semester at NC A&T, Kearns’ plans changed. The Ellerbe native withdrew from the university and moved back home.
Admissions Director Q&A: Shari Hubert of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business
In this Admissions Director Q&A, get the inside scoop on MBA admissions at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Shari Hubert, Associate Dean of Admissions, is responsible for overseeing recruitment and admissions for the school’s portfolio of ten business degree programs. Prior to Fuqua, she was in charge of admissions for the Full-time and Evening MBA programs at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Hubert has extensive experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and entered higher education after working for the Peace Corps as director of recruitment within the Office of Volunteer Recruitment and Selection.
Trustees cut tuition for non-resident pharmacy students by 26%
The Board of Trustees met on Wednesday via Zoom to approve both changes to tuition for certain UW graduate programs, including a 26% reduction in tuition for non-resident pharmacy students, as well as an amendment to the agreement between the School of Energy Resources and the Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission.
NYU Stern MBA Class of 2022 Employment Report: Record-High Compensation
The NYU Stern School of Business MBA Class of 2022 achieved record-high compensation, including the school’s highest ever median base salary and mean total compensation, according to the new employment report. The median base salary increased $15,000 over last year’s class to an all-time record of $170,000. Average total compensation for the Class of 2022 climbed $14,340 to $196,143, another record. 94.1 percent of Stern MBA graduates accepted jobs within three months of graduation.
Real Humans of Vanderbilt Owen’s MBA Class of 2024
This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series takes us to Nashville to meet some new members of the Vanderbilt Owen MBA Class of 2024. Vanderbilt Owen welcomed 147 new students in the fall of 2022. Twenty-nine percent are women and 31 percent are international, which includes foreign nationals, dual citizens and U.S. permanent residents. A fifth of the new class identify as a U.S. minority.
UG School of Graduate Studies postpone PhD oral examination over UTAG strike
The industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has caused the University of Ghana's School of Graduate Studies to postpone the oral examination of the PhD students'. The school's management in a statement noted that the oral examination earlier scheduled has been postponed until further notice. “Heads...
Want to Get Ahead? Picking the Right Company Matters More Than Your College Degree
It is no new sentiment that a college degree no longer has the same value that it once did. But now research is showing that degrees might not even be the best predictor of being able to advance to a higher level position. The Wall Street Journal examined how career...
7 Companies Offering Online Tutoring Jobs for College Students
Online tutoring jobs for college students are an excellent way for young adults to use their skills, help others and earn money along the way – all from the comfort of their dorm room. Article continues below advertisement. As you’ll see below, some of these lucrative tutoring jobs have...
