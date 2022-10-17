ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Good, bad and ugly from Packers' 27-10 loss to Jets

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZLUa_0icFR8Am00

The good news: The Green Bay Packers have 11 more games to right the ship.

The bad news: Now 3-3 and losers of two straight games, the Packers are facing true regular-season adversity for the first time under coach Matt LaFleur.

The New York Jets confidently walked into Lambeau Field and beat LaFleur’s Packers by three scores on Sunday.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly coming out of the Packers’ second consecutive defeat:

The Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeWEJ_0icFR8Am00
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94)

First half defense. This was as dominant a stretch as the Packers defense has played all season. The Jets were 0-for-7 on third down, went three-and-out five times over their first eight possessions and had just one drive gaining 20 or more yards. Rashan Gary ended one drive with a sack. Jaire Alexander broke up two passes ending drives. The lone points scored by the Jets over the first eight drives came after the Packers offense fumbled the ball away on their own 34-yard line. It all came crashing down for Joe Barry’s defense over a three-series stretch in the second half (198 yards, 17 points), but the first half was another glimpse of how good this group can be when everything is going right.

The Bad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoyQk_0icFR8Am00
Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Special teams malfeasance. Sure, the Packers blocked a punt, the team’s first since 2018. But Rich Bisaccia’s special teams were directly involved in a 10-point swing in favor of the Jets thanks to a blocked field goal and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. A poor snap and poor protection led to the blocked field goal; Dallin Leavitt’s missed block led to the blocked punt. Without the special teams breakdowns, the score could have been 20-13 entering the final stretch. Instead, Jordan Love got playing time in a three-score game. The margin for error for this team remains razor thin.

The Ugly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEMjQ_0icFR8Am00
Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Offensive line play. It is hard to remember a game in which the Packers were dominated so thoroughly up front on offense as they were Sunday. The Jets held the Packers to 3.0 yards per rush while also sacking Aaron Rodgers four times and hitting him five other times. It got so bad for right guard Royce Newman that he was pulled in the first half; he returned only because Jake Hanson suffered a game-ending injury. The Packers struggled mightily on stunts and slanting attacking play from the Jets defensive line. Newman was a weak link, but so were Jon Runyan and Elgton Jenkins. Quinnen Williams John Franklin-Myers and Sheldon Rankins lived in the Packers backfield on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings poach Benton Whitley from Chiefs' practice squad

Every time that rookie Benton Whitley has been on a team’s practice squad this season, he’s ended up signed to another team’s 53-man roster. After Willie Gay Jr. was suspended, the Chiefs poached the former Holy Cross defensive end from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster in Kansas City for a few weeks, but he never actually appeared in a game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens officially make flurry of practice squad moves on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling players on and off of their practice squad for the entirety of the 2022 season as they deal with injuries and making sure they have the best group available. They’ve seen multiple practice squad players be called up onto the active roster for game day and make a positive impact, speaking to the talent that they have in that group.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy