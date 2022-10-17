ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters ahead of midterm elections

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
FOREST PARK, GA
Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
GEORGIA STATE
Democrats' total control over Oregon politics could end with the race for governor

No state in the country elects Democratic governors than Oregon, but every streak has its end. This year, after nearly 40 years of dominance, Democrats are staring down the possibility their reign is coming to a close. With ballots in this vote-by-mail state already heading out to voters, polls show Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state House speaker, running neck-and-neck with Republican Christine Drazan, the previous state House GOP leader.
OREGON STATE
Political Rewind: Nearly 300K Georgians cast ballots; Tuesday's debates center down-ballot races

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, Washington Post. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, national politics reporter, Associated Press. The breakdown:. 1. Nearly 300,000 Georgians have already cast their ballot in the Peach State. Georgiavotes.com reports 291,740 people have already voted. 35% of the early turnout...
GEORGIA STATE
Labor commissioner candidates offer different solutions to agency’s ills

ATLANTA – Both major party candidates for Georgia labor commissioner agree the agency needs an overhaul after it was overwhelmed by unemployment claims during the pandemic. But Democratic state Rep. William Boddie and Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson disagreed over how to solve the agency’s woes during a debate Tuesday streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
GEORGIA STATE
'No justice, no work': Amazon workers demand safety and fair pay

LISTEN: Workers from Amazon’s East Point warehouse, ATL 6, are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on Wednesday’s protest. Workers at the Amazon warehouse in East Point, ATL 6, held a rally this week demanding higher pay and safer working conditions. Hundreds signed a petition earlier this month for a $5 raise for current employees and $18 an hour starting pay. Employee Brandon Callaway, who helped organize the petition, said he was fired shortly after.
EAST POINT, GA
Use these tips to unlock and embrace the power to schmooze

What the wild journey of a $100,000 watch can teach us about global markets. Borrowers who were cut out of student loan relief describe 'a gut punch'. GPB is committed to bringing you comprehensive news coverage from Georgia, across the country and around the world. Your support makes this possible. Please consider making a gift today to support this vital public service.
GEORGIA STATE
