Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters — who have become the recent focus in the race for governor — especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
Governor's race voter guide: Kemp, Abrams on the issues
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters ahead of midterm elections
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
GPB evening headlines for October 21, 2022
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the fourth day of in-person early voting yesterday. A Georgia sheriff on trial for abusing the rights of jail detainees says he’s done nothing wrong. Atlanta-area hospitals are feeling the strain of the phased-out closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.
Watch: Contentious farm law sparks debate in race for agriculture commissioner
Georgia voters will fill a top leadership position for the state’s No. 1 industry when they head to the polls during this year’s midterm elections. Three candidates are on the ballot for agriculture commissioner: Nakita Hemingway, a Democrat; state Sen. Tyler Harper (R), and Libertarian David Raudabaugh. Whoever...
Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia,...
In Texas, Democrats and Republicans are trying to win over Latino swing voters
After Donald Trump outperformed among Latinos in South Texas in 2020, Republicans have been hoping to further improve their margins among those voters. Historically, South Texas has been a stronghold for Democrats in the state, but Republicans are banking on those ties not being as strong as they used to be.
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Democrats' total control over Oregon politics could end with the race for governor
No state in the country elects Democratic governors than Oregon, but every streak has its end. This year, after nearly 40 years of dominance, Democrats are staring down the possibility their reign is coming to a close. With ballots in this vote-by-mail state already heading out to voters, polls show Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state House speaker, running neck-and-neck with Republican Christine Drazan, the previous state House GOP leader.
Coastal Georgia's U.S. House candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate, a first in 14 years
For the first time since 2008, the Atlanta Press Club held a debate for coastal Georgia's 1st Congressional District — a reliably Republican district for the past three decades, but one that has shown recent signs of Democratic enthusiasm in the form of fundraising. Incumbent Republican Buddy Carter of...
Political Rewind: Nearly 300K Georgians cast ballots; Tuesday's debates center down-ballot races
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, Washington Post. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, national politics reporter, Associated Press. The breakdown:. 1. Nearly 300,000 Georgians have already cast their ballot in the Peach State. Georgiavotes.com reports 291,740 people have already voted. 35% of the early turnout...
Labor commissioner candidates offer different solutions to agency’s ills
ATLANTA – Both major party candidates for Georgia labor commissioner agree the agency needs an overhaul after it was overwhelmed by unemployment claims during the pandemic. But Democratic state Rep. William Boddie and Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson disagreed over how to solve the agency’s woes during a debate Tuesday streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene represent the future of the Republican Party?
The majority of Republican candidates running for higher office right now have either expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election or said outright that they believe the election was stolen. New York Times political reporter Robert Draper says the party's embrace of lies and conspiracy theories has opened...
The EPA starts a civil rights probe into Mississippi's water woes
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting...
Late changes to election laws mean Montana voters were sent inaccurate information
Montanans are able to register to vote on Election Day until 8 p.m., and IDs that don't include an address will be acceptable at the polls. But an informational pamphlet for voters from the secretary of state says otherwise. The inaccurate pamphlet sent to all registered voters in the state...
Maryland officials order the reinvestigation of about 100 deaths in police custody
After George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, Maryland's former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler was called in as a defense witness for the 2021 trial. On the stand, Fowler testified that, based on his study of the forensic evidence, Floyd's death should...
'No justice, no work': Amazon workers demand safety and fair pay
LISTEN: Workers from Amazon’s East Point warehouse, ATL 6, are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on Wednesday’s protest. Workers at the Amazon warehouse in East Point, ATL 6, held a rally this week demanding higher pay and safer working conditions. Hundreds signed a petition earlier this month for a $5 raise for current employees and $18 an hour starting pay. Employee Brandon Callaway, who helped organize the petition, said he was fired shortly after.
Use these tips to unlock and embrace the power to schmooze
What the wild journey of a $100,000 watch can teach us about global markets. Borrowers who were cut out of student loan relief describe 'a gut punch'. GPB is committed to bringing you comprehensive news coverage from Georgia, across the country and around the world. Your support makes this possible. Please consider making a gift today to support this vital public service.
