Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old

Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo

Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
AEW Fires Ace Steel Over All Out Brawl

Ace Steel was involved in the backstage brawl after the AEW media scrum. He was CM Punk’s trainer years ago, and he found himself fighting on Punk’s side against The Elite. Now, Steel is no longer with the company. It was thought that Steel was released from AEW....
WWE Teases Character Change For Two Veteran Superstars

Ever since returning to WWE in 2008, R-Truth has played a comedic role. Initially towards the start of his second run with the company, he was involved in some important storylines. However, as time went on R-Truth became relegated to the lower card and often found himself competing for the 24/7 title.
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character

WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
Triple H Will Be Absent From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Triple H is undoubtedly a veteran in the pro wrestling world and is one of the most important figures in WWE’s history, being one of the mainstays of the Attitude Era. He eventually became a huge deal backstage as well. Triple H tested positive for COVID-19, an unexpected obstacle...
The Good Brothers Appear During WWE NXT This Week

The Good Brothers returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles two weeks ago on Raw. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wrestled their WWE return match last night on Raw. Tonight, they appeared and wrestled alongside Cameron Grimes on NXT. The Good Brothers appeared during a backstage segment with Cameron...
Natalya Drops Tease For WWE NXT Return

Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008 and has managed to garner a huge fan base thanks to her dedication to the craft. She consistently performs at a high level and fans appreciate that.
WWE SmackDown Almost A Sellout This Week

WWE will be presenting its next Premium Live Event called Crown Jewel on November 5th, so the company is already making sure each show before the event is a meaningful one. This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. Naturally, the show is a highly anticipated one as well.
TOLEDO, OH
Roman Reigns’ Promo Style Compared To Jake Roberts In Huge Way

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
WWE Planning Special NXT Event On Same Night As ROH Final Battle

Pro wrestling is filled with competition, and sometimes it’s impossible to avoid holding a show on the same night. It appears that is happening again. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that December 10th is going to be a busy one for pro wrestling fans. ROH Final Battle is slated to go down, but NXT talent have also been informed that is also the date of their next premium live event.
Kevin Owens Hits Austin Theory With Stunner After WWE NXT

The October 18, 2022, edition of NXT featured the return of both Kevin Owens and Austin Theory. KO hosted a special edition of “The Kevin Owens Show” with Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov as his guests. He had a little fun with Theory after the show as well.
Belief That Charlotte Flair Will Return To Feud With Bayley

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
Shawn Michaels Thinks Halloween Havoc Will Be WWE NXT’s SummerSlam

Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the name. He addressed his critics as well. Michaels has always exceeded expectations when it comes to performing in a match....
WWE NXT’s Next Premium Live Event Revealed

WWE reimagined NXT a couple of weeks ago. The company replaced the colorful logo with shades of white and gold. Due to this, the company will now be introducing a new event. As previously reported, WWE recently filed to trademark “NXT Deadline” on October 15, 2022. The company filed the trademark for entertainment. Now the reason has been revealed.
Cody Rhodes Pays A Visit To The WWE Warehouse

Cody Rhodes has been out of action in WWE ever since he tore his pec and competed in the Hell in a Cell match back in June. Now during his recovery, he made a trip to his employer’s archives facilities and encounter a familiar prop. On his Instagram Stories,...

