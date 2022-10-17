HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, was being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her. On Sunday, Towne confessed to Harris County deputies...

TOMBALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO