Family remembers slain 5-year-old Texas child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, was being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her. On Sunday, Towne confessed to Harris County deputies...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — A deputy with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office is being treated after he was shot several times Wednesday afternoon while conducting a mental health assessment, according to authorities in the county. Samuel Ferguson IV, a mental health deputy, was working with the Central Counties...
