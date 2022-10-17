Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Wind and warmth through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to rise with highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on tap for your Friday afternoon, a high of 84 in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today from the southwest around 15 mph. A...
fox34.com
Warmer temperatures for this week, storm system for next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and numerous 80+ temperatures over the South Plains this afternoon. There will be more 80-degree afternoon highs over the next 2-3 days as we move into the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny through Sunday, although clouds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday. As...
fox34.com
Our warm-up continues into the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with even warmer days still ahead. Temperatures will be cool again overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Winds will be light with clear skies. Despite the cool start to the day temperatures will quickly warm up again tomorrow....
fox34.com
Much warmer days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
fox34.com
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Monterey at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing at Monterey on Friday night. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected...
fox34.com
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
fox34.com
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
fox34.com
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.
fox34.com
Texas Tech fans gear up for homecoming with parade, pep rally, and bonfire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans spent Friday evening gearing up for Homecoming, with the traditional pep rally, bonfire, and parade. Celebrations started with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a pep rally led by the spirit squads, and concluded with a bonfire. Red Raider families like Trent...
fox34.com
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
fox34.com
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit. According to LPD, one person has sustained minor injuries. Traffic has been severely impacted in the westbound lanes and lane closures have been reported as responders work the scene.
fox34.com
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue. First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
fox34.com
United Way Releases 2022 Community Status Report
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County. The 2022 report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic but also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
fox34.com
City of Wilson issues boil water notice
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
fox34.com
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Order of Daedalians, a military pilots association in Lubbock, is working to spark more interest in the United States military by taking 58 ROTC students from Texas Tech University up in planes. One member, Larry Warmoth, says the Air Force is short thousands of pilots...
fox34.com
Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
fox34.com
Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners David and Kristi Dean announced the amusement park will remain open under new ownership Friday. The Dean family announced in mid-September they would not reopen the park unless they found a buyer. Joyland was set to be auctioned off on Oct. 27, but was...
