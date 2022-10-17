ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

A Sacramento County Deputy Shot And Killed A ‘suspect’

It has been confirmed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department that a shooting involving an officer took place in the 3900 block of 41st Street. According to the sheriff’s office, a “suspect” was shot and killed by deputies. The intersection of 41st Street and 14th Avenue...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Stockton Had Hard Times, But Nothing Like This Killing Spree

Stockton, California’s Central Valley community of 320,000, has endured municipal bankruptcy and crime waves for decades. In recent weeks, tales of a serial murderer terrorized the city. Police connected six city deaths and one in a neighbouring county to a single suspect. After nightfall, some stopped purchasing petrol. Others didn’t allow kids out at night.
STOCKTON, CA

