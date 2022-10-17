Read full article on original website
KRGV
Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel
A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
utrgvrider.com
Women’s golf improving after initial struggle
The UTRGV Women’s Golf Team has had a rocky start this year, placing 10th of 13 at the Bearkat Invitational last month in Huntsville and 10th of 15 at the Golf Iconic Classic Oct. 3 to 5 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Even though the team has had a...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
utrgvrider.com
Clothe’s next owner
House of Fashion Vice President Camila Sobrevilla and Art Director Nolan “Fish” Navarro spoke about fashion sustainability during a club pop-up thrift shop last Wednesday outside of the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. Navarro, a mass communication senior, said it is important to promote second-hand shopping because...
Donna’s new Panda Express promises first lucky 88 customers will get gift
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first customers to Panda Express in Donna could be among the lucky 88 to receive a special gift. With its newest location in Donna, the restaurant will open Friday, Oct. 21, celebrating with a grand-opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1915 Murphy Ave. Panda Express described the occasion as “a […]
texasstandard.org
As midterm elections near, Republicans try to make gains with Latinos in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley
Guadalupe Rodriguez runs a boutique in downtown McAllen. On a recent Thursday morning, a few customers mill about, examining the quinceañera dresses and nightgowns on display. When asked about the election in November, Rodriguez is not shy about his support for Republicans. He said he’s voting for Republican Gov....
KRGV
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
A game of rock, paper, scissors for the Garcia brothers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A game of rock, paper, scissors, decided twin brothers Dante and Danny’s positions in the PSJA North football program. That was when they were freshmen. Now juniors, the Garcias lead both sides of the line for the Raiders, and PSJA North has reaped the benefits. They are off to a 7-0 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Starr County secures $10.2 million to improve water supply to colonias
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – U.S.Rep. Henry Cuellar recently announced a $10.2 million grant for the Rio Water Supply Corporation to improve Rio Grande City’s water supply and treatment. Cuellar said it is the biggest single grant ever awarded to Starr County. The grant was awarded through the...
utrgvrider.com
Updated booster
UT Health RGV, Cameron and Hidalgo counties are offering doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, which protect against the coronavirus and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as a single dose at least two months after the primary vaccines.
texasstandard.org
Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report
A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
KRGV
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
