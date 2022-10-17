ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRGV

Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel

A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
ValleyCentral

Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
MCALLEN, TX
salineriverchronicle.com

Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29

The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
NEW EDINBURG, AR
Government Technology

Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project

(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

Women’s golf improving after initial struggle

The UTRGV Women’s Golf Team has had a rocky start this year, placing 10th of 13 at the Bearkat Invitational last month in Huntsville and 10th of 15 at the Golf Iconic Classic Oct. 3 to 5 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Even though the team has had a...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX
utrgvrider.com

Clothe’s next owner

House of Fashion Vice President Camila Sobrevilla and Art Director Nolan “Fish” Navarro spoke about fashion sustainability during a club pop-up thrift shop last Wednesday outside of the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. Navarro, a mass communication senior, said it is important to promote second-hand shopping because...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission

It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
ValleyCentral

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

A game of rock, paper, scissors for the Garcia brothers

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A game of rock, paper, scissors, decided twin brothers Dante and Danny’s positions in the PSJA North football program. That was when they were freshmen. Now juniors, the Garcias lead both sides of the line for the Raiders, and PSJA North has reaped the benefits. They are off to a 7-0 […]
PHARR, TX
utrgvrider.com

Updated booster

UT Health RGV, Cameron and Hidalgo counties are offering doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, which protect against the coronavirus and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as a single dose at least two months after the primary vaccines.
texasstandard.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

