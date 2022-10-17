Read full article on original website
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
Donna’s new Panda Express promises first lucky 88 customers will get gift
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first customers to Panda Express in Donna could be among the lucky 88 to receive a special gift. With its newest location in Donna, the restaurant will open Friday, Oct. 21, celebrating with a grand-opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1915 Murphy Ave. Panda Express described the occasion as “a […]
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
Flies swarm taco truck, cook handles raw meat with bare hands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Elsa and McAllen for this week’s Food 4 Thought segment. As soon as you walk into La Reynera Supreme Bakery in Elsa, the sweet smell of conchas, cakes, and all-around delicious treats will tingle your senses. The perfect health inspection report creates the sprinkles on top of this […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
parentherald.com
Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim
Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
La Feria PD investigating shooting in Whataburger parking lot
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Starr County secures $10.2 million to improve water supply to colonias
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – U.S.Rep. Henry Cuellar recently announced a $10.2 million grant for the Rio Water Supply Corporation to improve Rio Grande City’s water supply and treatment. Cuellar said it is the biggest single grant ever awarded to Starr County. The grant was awarded through the...
KRGV
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department has found a missing teen after turning to social media to ask for the public’s help. The teen has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post. According to an earlier Facebook post […]
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
