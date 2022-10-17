Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lions can clinch at least a share of first district title since 2010 against Lubbock Estacado
An opportunity presents itself Friday night at Gordon Wood Stadium that the Brownwood Lions have not experienced in 12 years – the chance to earn a district championship. While the Lions (6-2, 2-0) cannot yet clinch the District 2-4A Division I title outright or the top playoff seed, Brownwood can secure no worse than a tie for first place in the final league standings and a share of the crown if they defeat the Lubbock Estacado Matadors (4-3, 1-0) in the 7 p.m. home finale.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons downed on the road by Hawley
HAWLEY – The playoff-bound Bangs Lady Dragons were knocked off in three sets by second-place Hawley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18, Tuesday night. Neeley Bradley and Jadyn Miller collected six kills apiece for third-place Bangs, followed by Raylee Hutchins and Kasey Solis with two each, and one apiece from Ava Boren and Claire Auldridge.
brownwoodnews.com
Coggin 6th grade teams compete in basketball championship
Coggin Elementary School held its annual 6th Grade Boys and Girls Basketball Championship games on Monday, October 17, in the Brownwood High School (BHS) gymnasium. Two championship games were held, each featuring the top two teams. The girls played first, with the “Spice Girls” taking on the “Lady Lions.”
brownwoodnews.com
Chelsey Flippin
Brownwood ISD School Board Place 7 Election Candidate: Chelsey Flippin. Hello, my name is Chelsey Flippin. I am married to Tye and we have two sons, Mason, a senior at Texas A&M University and Grayson, a sixth grader at Coggin Elementary. We have been residents of Brownwood for the past 4 ½ years moving from Coleman County. I was born at the Brownwood hospital and raised in Coleman where I graduated high school.
brownwoodnews.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 530pm at the end of the visitation.
brownwoodnews.com
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
brownwoodnews.com
Donnie Wayne Denson
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with burial to follow at May Cemetery officiated by Brian Hall.
brownwoodnews.com
Dortha Jo Jamison
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Michael Head
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Danny Atchison
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
brownwoodnews.com
Betty Sue Barnes
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
brownwoodnews.com
Connie Jones
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
brownwoodnews.com
Aristeo Cardenas
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son that is a freshman in the Brownwood ISD. I have also coached a majority of the freshman young men in either soccer or baseball. I have friends and family that have children that attend or work at BISD. My mother was an employee of BISD for over 15 years.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Chamberlain
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
brownwoodnews.com
Neil Larremore
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I grew up in Brownwood, starting off with kindergarten at Woodland Heights attending. Brownwood ISD all the way through until I graduated from Brownwood High School in 2011. My wife...
Comments / 0