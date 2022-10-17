Read full article on original website
Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit & manhunt
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office today identified the suspect from last weekend's multi-county pursuit and manhunt.
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Grain Valley
Police in Grain Valley are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday afternoon. The Grain Valley Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m.
Additional charges filed after violent confrontation with FBI agents in Warsaw
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Tennessee man and a Warsaw, Missouri, man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Three people were taken into custody...
Possible human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer
On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River
VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Three vehicle accident leaves one with moderate injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Blue Springs woman is injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County yesterday afternoon. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70. Independence resident, 46-year-old Sean Postpichal swerved and collided with 64-year-old Susan James. Postpichal lost control and struck a third vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Sadije Kadrijoska, of Concordia.
One in serious condition, 2 other injured after Sunrise Beach, Mo House Fire
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say three people suffered injuries in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach. It happened late Tuesday night on Helmsman Pointe. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters had to call for mutual aid immediately. “It was reported that a possible person...
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
15-year-old killed in shooting in church parking lot
Blue Springs police are investigating an apparent homicide in a church parking lot Saturday evening.
Man charged after Raytown police pursuit for Walmart theft
A man faces charges after Raytown police say he pulled out a gun and turned toward officers after a chase following a theft report at a Walmart.
