This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO