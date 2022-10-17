ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer

On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River

VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
MOUNDVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
KMZU

Three vehicle accident leaves one with moderate injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Blue Springs woman is injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County yesterday afternoon. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70. Independence resident, 46-year-old Sean Postpichal swerved and collided with 64-year-old Susan James. Postpichal lost control and struck a third vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Sadije Kadrijoska, of Concordia.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

