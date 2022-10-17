Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
McAllen author embraces Spanglish with book inspired by grandfather
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author is hoping her book teaches children the importance of embracing their Hispanic culture and biliteracy. Eliza Garza is connecting to the younger generation through a new children’s book and it is already getting positive reviews. “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” […]
KRGV
Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel
A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
megadoctornews.com
EMS Students Motivated To Learn Lifesaving Skills
HARLINGEN, Texas – Seconds count in a medical crisis, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics often are the first health care professionals to respond with lifesaving skills to help a patient. Daryin Jones, Hiram Rodriguez and Anais Serrato are first-semester students in the Emergency Medical Services program at Texas...
Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
RGV gun experts stress crucial firearm safety responsibility
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is sharing a very important message on properly storing firearms after an Edinburg woman allegedly playing with a handgun shot and killed her younger brother. Gun experts share crucial safety measures which can help avoid serious injuries to even death. “So if you have a handgun keep […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues
MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
losfresnosnews.net
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
La Feria PD investigating shooting in Whataburger parking lot
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, […]
kurv.com
Kohl’s To Add Sephora Stores To Three Valley Locations
Sephora could be returning to the Rio Grande Valley as a part of Kohl’s. The department store chain has filed paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to add Sephora to its stores in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville. The Sephora brand had been part of JC Penney...
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
