Brownsville, TX

Government Technology

Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project

(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen author embraces Spanglish with book inspired by grandfather

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author is hoping her book teaches children the importance of embracing their Hispanic culture and biliteracy. Eliza Garza is connecting to the younger generation through a new children’s book and it is already getting positive reviews.                    “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel

A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
megadoctornews.com

EMS Students Motivated To Learn Lifesaving Skills

HARLINGEN, Texas – Seconds count in a medical crisis, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics often are the first health care professionals to respond with lifesaving skills to help a patient. Daryin Jones, Hiram Rodriguez and Anais Serrato are first-semester students in the Emergency Medical Services program at Texas...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV gun experts stress crucial firearm safety responsibility

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is sharing a very important message on properly storing firearms after an Edinburg woman allegedly playing with a handgun shot and killed her younger brother. Gun experts share crucial safety measures which can help avoid serious injuries to even death. “So if you have a handgun keep […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues

MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
salineriverchronicle.com

Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29

The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
NEW EDINBURG, AR
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria PD investigating shooting in Whataburger parking lot

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, […]
LA FERIA, TX
kurv.com

Kohl’s To Add Sephora Stores To Three Valley Locations

Sephora could be returning to the Rio Grande Valley as a part of Kohl’s. The department store chain has filed paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to add Sephora to its stores in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville. The Sephora brand had been part of JC Penney...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX

