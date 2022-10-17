The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.

NEW EDINBURG, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO