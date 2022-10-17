Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
fox61.com
Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
New Britain Herald
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake
There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Weird Ways We Know It’s Going to Be a Bad Winter in Waterbury
Are we going to get hammered by nasty weather this winter in Connecticut? The weather authorities, all the big boys: The Farmer's Almanac, AccuWeather, NOAA, etc. have all issued dire predictions for winter 22-23. Waterbury already knew that. There are a few weird ways that us Brass City folk can...
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft
AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
North Haven to Close Part of Clintonville Road During Private Service for Bristol Lt. DeMonte
A private service will be held Thursday in North Haven for 35-year-old Lt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week. The town will be closing part of Clintonville Road this afternoon and is asking people to avoid the area.
