Waterbury, CT

New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
WATERBURY, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake

There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
THOMASTON, CT
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
thisweekinworcester.com

Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft

AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT

