Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Since it was founded in 1986 as a bridal shop in Malaysia, The Atelier Couture has become a high-end wedding dress brand with an international presence. In 2016, the company launched its own design studio in Shanghai, China; and one year later, well-known shoe designer Jimmy Choo joined the brand as the design and creative director, taking the label to new heights.
If fashion’s last several years have been about challenging outdated beauty ideals — whether pertaining to racial, size or gender diversity — the “Mirror Mirror” exhibit may be the artful answer to continuing that challenge, and investigating how we feel about it all. A joint exhibition between Antwerp’s MoMu fashion museum and the Dr. Guislain Museum in Ghent, which holds exhibits on the history of psychiatry in what was formerly Belgium’s first mental asylum, “Mirror Mirror,” which opened earlier this month, looks at how fashion, psychology, self-image and identity intertwine.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside Charisse...
For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...
Martha’s Vineyard is one of those storied destinations that has all the makings of a quintessential New England getaway. There are casual and fine dining options galore, plus a plethora of charming hotels, boutique B&Bs, and nautical-inspired vacation rentals. There are beautiful beaches where you’ll want to spend all day sunbathing in between bites of New England-style lobster rolls. And there are, fittingly, historic towns with countless treasures to uncover at every turn. In short: It’s one of the best stateside honeymoon havens, where laidback luxury and romance go hand in hand.
When King Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot on July 29, 1981, they wowed the world with an extravagant celebration. One of the history-making details? Their wedding cakes. Yes, cakes—the royal couple had 23 desserts on hand to feed hungry guests. Now, 41 years after the celebration, a slice of cake from the big day is up for auction.
