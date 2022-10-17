ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Keith Williams
4d ago

It's a price to the game. It probably wasn't meant for those cops but caught the bullets for the wicked cops which sucks

gravelord nito
5d ago

These policeman never deserved to die... their jobs are to keep the peace and enforce the laws of the land

Related
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
insideedition.com

‘That’s Not My Dad’ Says Child After Florida Deputy Stops Allegedly Stolen Car

A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a man flagged him down on the street claiming his vehicle, with his 2 children inside, had been stolen. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found the vehicle immediately and pulled it over. That’s when he confronted the suspect. Bodycam shows the children were in the front seat and eager to be reunited with their dad. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
