PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO