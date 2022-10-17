Read full article on original website
Keith Williams
4d ago
It's a price to the game. It probably wasn't meant for those cops but caught the bullets for the wicked cops which sucks
gravelord nito
5d ago
These policeman never deserved to die... their jobs are to keep the peace and enforce the laws of the land
Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward.
Complex
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says
The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
Woman kills ex-landlord with hammer after he confronted her about forged checks, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman allegedly beat her former landlord to death with a hammer and wrapped his body in a curtain after he found out she was forging checks in his name and had stolen over $40,000, officials said. Xiu Fang Ke, 43, of Newton, was arrested and arraigned on a...
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Pastor’s Wife Dies After Husband Found Her With Gunshot Wound in Head
Last week, a Georgia man stated that his wife was struck in her head through their bedroom wall as the two slept. On Monday, she passed away. Now, police officers are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to The Telegraph, Mac Ellison, a pastor in DeKalb County, found his...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
insideedition.com
‘That’s Not My Dad’ Says Child After Florida Deputy Stops Allegedly Stolen Car
A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a man flagged him down on the street claiming his vehicle, with his 2 children inside, had been stolen. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found the vehicle immediately and pulled it over. That’s when he confronted the suspect. Bodycam shows the children were in the front seat and eager to be reunited with their dad. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
A car found buried in a California backyard is being checked for possible human remains, police say
Authorities are investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of a vehicle buried on a residential property about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Atherton, California.
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
A cop shoved a handcuffed man head first into a wall. Miami judge says it was self-defense
Three years ago, prosecutors charged Homestead Police Officer Lester Brown after he shoved a handcuffed inmate into a wall at the police station, a blow severe enough to cause the man’s face to bleed profusely. Brown later claimed self-defense, saying he feared the drunk, belligerent man was about to head-butt him or spit.
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush suspect was Facebook friends with officer he's accused of killing
Nicholas Brutcher, the suspect in the Connecticut ambush that resulted in the deaths of two Bristol police officers was friends on Facebook with one of the deceased.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Husband of Raleigh shooting victim says, ‘I always thought it would be me to go before she went.’
The husband of one of the victims of a mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, described his wife of five years as a “go-getter” and a caring person who always “looked out for” others. Nicole Connors, 52,...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
