Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes
In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. And there are often details that can give a significant psychological advantage to some of the players or undermine the morale of others. The stakes are very high. Each car manufacturer wants to have a...
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
insideevs.com
Spanish Company Berria Launches The Mako Hybrid GT All-Mountain E-Bike
The Mako Hybrid GT, a 151mm travel e-MTB driven by a Polini Motor capable of generating 90 Nm and 400 percent assist, is the newest all-mountain electric bike from Berria Bikes. Berria's proprietary HMR2X carbon, a composite material that includes reinforced Mach R resin, makes up the frame. There are three sizes and seven variants to select from, with prices beginning at 6,899 Euros, or approximately $6,788 USD.
Ars Technica
Why are racing cars driving up and down an abandoned railway tunnel?
A tip of the hat to the editor over at Dailysportscar this morning for reminding me of one of the cooler bits of industrial repurposing in the automotive world. It's a Victorian railway tunnel in England that saw its last train in 1966 but is now entering its second life as an advanced aerodynamics test facility and an interesting alternative to a wind tunnel.
topgear.com
The Singapore Grand Prix track will be shorter in 2023
The Marina Bay track used to host the Singapore Grand Prix will be marginally shorter when F1 next visits in 2023, with development works in the area forcing a temporary rethink of the layout. This will be music to the ears of those of you who aren’t that keen on...
topgear.com
Channel your inner Lando Norris with these McLaren trainers
Well, it’s been a Very Quiet News Day, hasn’t it? Barely a ripple of controversy to be found anywhere in the land. Which might explain why we’re bringing you news of some extortionately-priced, McLaren-branded gear. Presenting Exhibit A, a new footwear collaboration between McLaren and sneaker -...
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: Formula One track fails
These days Korea’s car industry is putting the European old guard to shame, but it’s hardly renowned as a motorsport destination. The Korean GP held from 2010-2013 didn’t help matters. The Korea International Circuit was barely finished in time for the inaugural race, and was used so little inbetween races that teams apparently found rotting food from the previous race when they arrived back a year later. There were plans to build a city around the circuit – like a sort of back-to-front Monaco, but it never happened and only four of the initial seven contracted races were ever held. F1 hasn’t been back in a decade.
AOL Corp
BMW’s $1.7 Billion Bid to Become an Electric Vehicle Powerhouse
A BMW expansion plan in South Carolina includes $1 billion to prepare for electric vehicle production and $700 million for a battery assembly facility. New round lithium-ion battery cells will supply BMW’s electric vehicles. BMW plans to build at least six fully electric vehicle models in the United States...
topgear.com
Williams Advanced Engineering is electrifying a mining truck and 'Infinity Train'
Cars and motorbikes? Easy. Heaving mining fleet and a train that’ll use gravity to recharge its batteries? Er, sure. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It probably goes without saying that mining vehicles have not, historically...
Comments / 0