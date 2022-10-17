These days Korea’s car industry is putting the European old guard to shame, but it’s hardly renowned as a motorsport destination. The Korean GP held from 2010-2013 didn’t help matters. The Korea International Circuit was barely finished in time for the inaugural race, and was used so little inbetween races that teams apparently found rotting food from the previous race when they arrived back a year later. There were plans to build a city around the circuit – like a sort of back-to-front Monaco, but it never happened and only four of the initial seven contracted races were ever held. F1 hasn’t been back in a decade.

23 HOURS AGO