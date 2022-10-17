Read full article on original website
Old Colony football captures second straight Mayflower Small championship
Here's a look the scores and highlights from Friday's football action on the SouthCoast. Old Colony 34, South Shore 6 The undefeated Cougars can check an item off of their to-do list for 2022 as they wrapped up their second straight Mayflower Athletic Conference Small championship. ...
Red Zone 2022: Week 9 prep football highlights
Red Zone Week 9: From rivalries to high-profile matchups. Watch the best of Texas high school football!
Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
Full Week 9 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 9 games across the Midstate. Week 9 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cumberland Valley at State College. Below is a complete list of highlights from […]
⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state
HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
