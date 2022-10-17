ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state

HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy