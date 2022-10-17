Coaching couple: McKenna and Greg Reitz share love for leading volleyball teams

Greg and McKenna Reitz fell in love with volleyball early in their lives.

They eventually fell for each other, too — sure enough, meeting by playing the game together.

Now, the couple have spent their entire 12-year marriage as head volleyball coaches.

McKenna has been at Springfield High School since 2006, while Greg took over at Lourdes University in 2010 — the same year they got married. In the spring of 2012, Greg also took over Lourdes’ men’s program.

“It’s being able to come home at night and for my husband to know exactly what I’m feeling, and be able to help me,” McKenna said. “He can see the strengths and weaknesses. We’re able to talk through things and vice versa.”

It’s been an interesting relationship dynamic ever since, and hectic as ever in season.

Add in two growing daughters, ages 10 and 7, to the mix, and the everyday runaround doubles. But it’s a lifestyle Greg and McKenna embrace, raising a family immersed in volleyball.

“Some people want to come home and not think about work,” Greg said. “We can’t get away from it, but the fortunate thing for us is, we’re doing it because we love it. It’s the job that never ends, but we're choosing to accept it’s that type of a job.”

Coaching clashes

Coaching at the high school and collegiate levels are two vastly different jobs. Both are equally time consuming. Though, as if the stars aligned, so did the schedules of Springfield and Lourdes.

Springfield plays all but a few of its matches on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Lourdes follows a Wednesday-Friday-Saturday pattern.

The pros do outweigh the cons in this instance.

Greg and McKenna are able to attend each other’s matches, provided Lourdes is not on the road. In that case, McKenna fires up a live video feed from home to watch.

“We support one another through and through,” McKenna said. “I want him to succeed, and I want to help him as much as possible.”

McKenna and Greg will be the first to tell you they’re complete opposites as coaches, too.

“People know our dynamics. I’m the loud, talkative one,” McKenna said with a laugh, adding her emotional investment in her coaching.

While equally invested in the game, Greg admits that’s not his style.

“I sit on my hands and bite my lip,” Greg said. “She’s just a different style of coach, very emotionally driven.”

While both are instructing the game, McKenna sees Greg as more of the technical coach.

“He can break down a mechanic,” she said. “He can tell you to change an arm swing by one-16th of an inch, and you are getting kill after kill. It’s incredible.”

Postgame analysis

With having eyes on nearly all of each others’ games, they also view the game in the same lens, whether it’s from the sidelines or the bleachers.

There isn’t always a sharing of assessments.

The type of result often sets the mood, be it an upset loss, surprising win, or any kind of championship or postseason result.

“You lose a close match, you can’t say too much, because there’s not much to say,” Greg said. “The ones where you beat a team where you maybe shouldn't is incredible. Those conversations are more celebratory and kudos for achieving what your goal is, to obviously win as many times as possible.”

McKenna said, initially, she’s the type to not want to talk because she can identify her team’s weaknesses.

But she does consult Greg, who she considers more than just her husband, but someone whose volleyball knowledge she places on a pedestal.

“I’m able to take a deep breath,” McKenna said. “If he was able to watch it, ‘What are three things I should focus on in practice tomorrow?’”

The conversations usually don’t last too long, concluded with McKenna crawling into bed, and Greg staying up to watch more volleyball.

McKenna knows she doesn’t need to say anything after a Lourdes loss.

“I know his reaction and so, I’m going to be sensitive,” she said.

Even when McKenna knows her team played well, hearing it from Greg is essential.

“As a female, I need to hear it from him; I need that validation from him,” McKenna said. “I hate that I need it, but hearing him say that we played well, ‘OK I’m doing something right.’”

For the love of the game

Greg is a California native and played volleyball collegiately at Long Beach State (1997 graduate).

After getting his master’s at Toledo in exercise science in 2000, he came back to northwest Ohio a few years later to spend five years as the assistant coach for the Rockets.

With Greg still in the area in 2007, McKenna’s Sunday night sixes league team needed another male player. A former UT player suggested Greg. While it took a while for the two to really get to know each other, the relationship blossomed over the love for coaching volleyball — a cliche with which McKenna is perfectly fine.

“It was either the passion for volleyball, the passion for coaching, and wanting to bring value for either people lives,” she said.

Robb Brown was the athletic director at Springfield who hired McKenna — at a time where there was no Greg yet.

Brown’s worries of the young coaches branching out to other jobs never took shape, and he never questioned her commitment.

“McKenna is a doer. I always teased her and said, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re coaching volleyball, your day is going to be full, because you’re always involved in something,” he said.

Brown left the position in 2016 and, eventually, Andrew Screptock took over in 2019. Screptock still isn’t sure how the Reitz family balances everything.

“I’m sure there is some magic involved,” he said. “It’s a completely normal game day if I see Greg walking into the gym with their two girls, dinner on the go, homework, tablets, and toys. ... With Greg and McKenna’s love and passion for volleyball, I’m sure they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Raising a family

Karsen Reitz, 10, was born in spring of 2012, and attended her first volleyball match, a Lourdes men’s event, six days later.

Maddox, 7, followed in May, 2015, and the two girls have spent most of their lives in a gym.

McKenna and Greg have been happy to raise their girls around the game they love, getting help from family, coaches, and players, to look after the girls, too. Especially noted is how the girls look up to both the high school and college-level players as role models.

Yet, once two kids were added to the mix, the in-season did become a bit more complicated.

“It’s very difficult. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” McKenna said. “We’re very blessed to have my parents live a mile away and thankful we can call upon them when they’re in town, but it has to be a lot of communication.”

There’s a lot of back and forth transportation between the two, juggling practices, the girls’ school times, and any other activities around a busy volleyball schedule.

“It’s kind of that perfect timing for everything,” Greg said. “Things just fit well, and we make them fit even better if we want them to fit. It’s important for us to be able to do what we do and raise our kids in a manner we think is suitable and be around well.”

The pressing question Greg and McKenna get is: Will your daughters play volleyball, too?

“My answer has always been, ‘Only if they want to,’” McKenna said, noting the set of expectations that come from being the daughter of two coaches.

Inversely, McKenna does not want to be the one to coach/teach her own daughters.

“I want them to have their own identity,” she said.

A future off… and on court?

Greg has won 450 total matches between his men’s and women’s teams.

McKenna picked up her 200th career victory on Sept. 28.

The Reitzes have often entertained the idea of working together on the same coaching staff — down the road, though.

There is little doubt it would work well for this coaching couple.

“I think we’d make a really good duo, which everyone is like, ‘There’s no way I could work with my husband.’” McKenna said. “My weaknesses are his strength and vice versa. I think we would really work well with one another. Because we are so focused on such different aspects, that when you blend them together, it would be extremely successful.”