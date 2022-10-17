ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles

By SYLVIA HUI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8EhG_0icEvpbZ00

LONDON — (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans.

Jeremy Hunt, named Britain's new Treasury chief three days ago, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss' tax-cutting economic stimulus package, which has left the U.K. in political and financial chaos since it was unveiled three weeks ago.

Hunt, 55, on Friday became the U.K.'s fourth Treasury chief this year after Truss fired his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and ditched her pledge to scrap a planned increase in the corporation tax, a key plank of her tax-slashing plans.

A veteran Cabinet minister, Hunt has served in top government posts including foreign secretary and health secretary. He is seen as a centrist among Tories and considered an experienced “safe pair of hands” to steer the government through its current self-inflicted crisis.

It's a remarkable return to power for a man who twice ran unsuccessfully in Conservative Party leadership contests. Earlier this year, Hunt failed to get enough votes from party members and was knocked out in the first round of the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and U.K. prime minister.

Hunt only secured 18 votes, far short of the 30 required to progress in the contest. He later gave his backing to Truss’ rival, Rishi Sunak, who came second in the race.

He also ran against Johnson in the Conservatives’ 2019 leadership contest. In that race, Hunt sought to bill himself as the “serious” candidate in contrast to Johnson, but he lost heavily and was dumped from the Cabinet.

One decisive factor in his defeat was that Hunt had backed the losing “remain” side in the 2016 Brexit referendum on leaving the European Union — a position that became politically untenable in the right-leaning, Eurosceptic party.

Hunt remained a member of Parliament and kept himself in the public eye by grilling the government’s COVID-19 policies as head of Parliament’s health and social care select committee.

A graduate of Oxford University, Hunt was co-founder of a successful business, an education publisher, before he entered politics in 2005 as Conservative lawmaker.

Hunt was Britain’s longest-serving health secretary, holding the post from 2012 to 2018 under former Conservative prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

He is remembered unfavorably by many for a bitter face-off with junior doctors when he oversaw unpopular plans to roll out new contracts for junior doctors. The dispute sparked large protests and a series of unprecedented doctors’ strikes in 2016 that left hospital emergency services uncovered.

Hunt is now seen as the most powerful person in government, with one of his allies, Conservative lawmaker Steve Brine, last week likening him to the “chief executive” of the government while Truss remains as “chairman.”

But Hunt has brushed off speculation that he would put himself forward again for the top job.

“I think having run two leadership campaigns — and by the way failed in both of them — the desire to be leader has been clinically excised from me," he told the BBC on Sunday. “I want to be a good Chancellor. It’s going to be very, very difficult, but that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country's leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHIO Dayton

Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress

BEIJING — (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates in the Great Hall...
WHIO Dayton

Greece-Turkey tensions remain high as elections loom for Mitsotakis and Erdogan

Tensions between Greece and Turkey remain sky-high, after a series of military moves that some analysts fear could spill over into open conflict between the two longtime foes. On Tuesday, in an apparent reprisal for Greece's decision to position military equipment on the island of Samos, which lies less than a mile from the Turkish mainland, Turkey launched a test of its Tayfun short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea, and Turkish media boasted that its military had the capability to strike anywhere inside Greece.
WHIO Dayton

West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United States and key Western allies accused Russia on Friday of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking...
WHIO Dayton

Canada orders freeze on all handgun sales

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a national freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in Canada. The ban, effective immediately, is considered one of the most aggressive Canadian gun control measures in 40 years. The freeze will also prohibit people from bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy