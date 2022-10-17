ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Good Samaritan independent living units in Florida permanently ‘uninhabitable’ due to Hurricane Ian flooding

Significant flooding damage to independent living units caused by Hurricane Ian is leading to the permanent closure of six neighborhoods at Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society–Kissimmee Village in Florida. An assessment by a disaster and recovery contractor led the senior living and care provider to announce that 523 units...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Several neighborhoods at Good Samaritan Village will not be restored

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Pastor Rich Reiter of Good Samaritan Church shared with News 6 the email the Good Samaritan Society management team sent out to its residents. “It says they made a difficult decision not to restore independent living residential units,” Pastor Reiter said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy