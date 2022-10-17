Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Good Samaritan independent living units in Florida permanently ‘uninhabitable’ due to Hurricane Ian flooding
Significant flooding damage to independent living units caused by Hurricane Ian is leading to the permanent closure of six neighborhoods at Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society–Kissimmee Village in Florida. An assessment by a disaster and recovery contractor led the senior living and care provider to announce that 523 units...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
click orlando
Several neighborhoods at Good Samaritan Village will not be restored
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Pastor Rich Reiter of Good Samaritan Church shared with News 6 the email the Good Samaritan Society management team sent out to its residents. “It says they made a difficult decision not to restore independent living residential units,” Pastor Reiter said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
click orlando
‘We want answers:’ Good Samaritan Village residents, in limbo over flooding, consider legal action
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Cheryl Borneman’s 98- year old aunt had been living at Good Samaritan Village for 38 years up until she was evacuated the day before Hurricane Ian struck. “We want answers,” Borneman said. “This is the second time since 2017, this being much worse. She’s already...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
Bell tower of damaged Parramore church to be removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Black Bottom House of Prayer, a nearly 100-year-old church in Parramore, was already dealing with major damage because its roof collapsed when Hurricane Ian blew through and destroyed its bell tower. The city wants it demolished because of safety concerns. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Bay News 9
Some Good Samaritan Society residents told flood damaged units won't be repaired
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents in almost half the neighborhoods of a senior living community in Osceola County are learning their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired. "Unsafe” units in almost six Kissimmee Village neighborhoods won’t be repaired, according to Good Samaritan Society. “I could almost cry because...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Good Samaritan Village residents face uncertain future as evacuation order continues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors who live in Good Samaritan Village are wondering when they can finally return to their homes. They were forced to leave after the community, in the Kissimmee area, near John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road, was underwater after Hurricane Ian. It has been...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
Comments / 0