TODAY.com

Megan Fox hits back at commenter who asked: ‘Where your kids at?’

Don’t go after Megan Fox’s kids. The “Transformers” star, 36, fired back at someone who questioned where her kids were when the actor posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Oct. 19. “Pick me energy,” she captioned the post. “Where your kids at?” someone...
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
TODAY.com

Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Says She Would “Lose Respect” For An Artist Who Doesn’t Sound The Same Live In Concert

I think if any current country artist can speak to the importance of vocals and how you sound live, it’s Carrie Underwood. She’s arguably the best female vocalist we’ve seen over the last 15 years in mainstream country (in my opinion, she is the best), and in a recent feature with Rolling Stone, she talked a little bit about why that aspect of music is so important to her.
Page Six

Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch

Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner talks 'baby blues' after welcoming son: 'I cried nonstop'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the sadness she felt after she welcomed her son in February. On Season Two, Episode Five, of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 20, Kylie said that her life became "hard" after she gave birth to her son. "I cried nonstop all day...
Upworthy

Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
Variety

Matthew Perry Almost Died From Opioids in 2018, Spent Two Weeks in a Coma: Doctors Said ‘I Had a 2% Chance to Live’

Matthew Perry confirmed to People magazine that he nearly died in 2018 at age 49 after his colon burst due to an overuse of opioids. News circulated at the time that the “Friends” actor was hospitalized because of gastrointestinal perforation. In reality, Perry’s hospitalization was far graver. As reported by People: Perry “spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.” “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,” Perry said about when he was first admitted to the hospital. “I was put...
Complex

James Corden Retracts Apology to NYC’s Balthazar After Claims He Abused Staff: ‘I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’

James Corden has walked back his apology to the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar over claims he was abusive towards the venue’s staff. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” said The Late Late Show host in an interview with The New York Times. “So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”
