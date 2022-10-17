Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Clip of Snoop Dogg struggling on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ resurfaces, has fans in stitches
Snoop Dogg put on a half-baked performance on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”. A clip of the rapper giving spectacularly wrong answers while trying to solve multiple puzzles during an appearance on the show last month is making the rounds on Twitter. And because it’s Snoop, it’s funny.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift cast famous actors to play her future children in ‘Anti-Hero’ music video
Taylor Swift stopped everything in her new “Anti-Hero” music video to deliver a two-minute comedy sketch about her own funeral, and fans are still reeling — especially after seeing who Swift cast to play her grown children. The funny sketch imagines Swift’s future memorial service, and plays...
TODAY.com
Megan Fox hits back at commenter who asked: ‘Where your kids at?’
Don’t go after Megan Fox’s kids. The “Transformers” star, 36, fired back at someone who questioned where her kids were when the actor posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Oct. 19. “Pick me energy,” she captioned the post. “Where your kids at?” someone...
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson. Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
TODAY.com
Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics
Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry opens up about serious addiction problem, how ‘Friends’ ‘saved’ him
Known for his portrayal of the sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends,” Matthew Perry is peeling back the curtain on his three-decade addiction struggles in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”. Perry’s addiction was with him during “Friends,” but he says his castmates provided...
Carrie Underwood Says She Would “Lose Respect” For An Artist Who Doesn’t Sound The Same Live In Concert
I think if any current country artist can speak to the importance of vocals and how you sound live, it’s Carrie Underwood. She’s arguably the best female vocalist we’ve seen over the last 15 years in mainstream country (in my opinion, she is the best), and in a recent feature with Rolling Stone, she talked a little bit about why that aspect of music is so important to her.
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Hasn’t Seen Her ‘Kardashians’ Episode, Details ‘Really Great’ Kourtney Collab
Not keeping up! Gwyneth Paltrow made a guest appearance during season 1 of The Kardashians — but she’s never watched her episode. “I haven’t seen that one yet,” the Oscar winner, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 19, while promoting her collaboration with Copper Fit. “But my daughter and I have watched some of [the show].”
'Million Dollar Listing' 's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'So Grateful and Happy'
Fredrik Eklund is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of his sobriety journey. Marking the occasion on Sunday, the Million Dollar Listing alum, 45, shared a carousel of pictures featuring himself, husband Derek Kaplan and their 4-year-old twins Milla and Fredrik "Freddy" Jr. on Instagram to commemorate his two years of sobriety.
TODAY.com
A mom says her son with disabilities was moved to back of theater for making ‘happy noises’
The mother of a non-verbal 15-year-old boy with severe developmental disabilities is speaking out after what she says was a “traumatic” experience at a musical comedy matinee. Erica Blit took her son, Brandon, and her daughter, Skylar, 10, to a performance of the musical comedy “The Prom.”
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
TODAY.com
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reflect on scene that left co-stars ‘shockingly embarrassed’
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have nearly 80 years of combined acting experience between them. But no amount of big-screen history or past box-office success was enough to convince their younger “Ticket to Paradise” co-stars that they really knew what they were doing in one scene from the rom-com.
TODAY.com
Kylie Jenner talks 'baby blues' after welcoming son: 'I cried nonstop'
Kylie Jenner is opening up about the sadness she felt after she welcomed her son in February. On Season Two, Episode Five, of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 20, Kylie said that her life became "hard" after she gave birth to her son. "I cried nonstop all day...
Upworthy
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
TODAY.com
Julia Roberts, George Clooney talk kids' reaction to dance moves
Julia Roberts and George Clooney opened up about how their young co-stars really felt about their goofy on-screen dance moves. “The young kids were shockingly embarrassed,” Clooney joked.Oct. 19, 2022.
Matthew Perry Almost Died From Opioids in 2018, Spent Two Weeks in a Coma: Doctors Said ‘I Had a 2% Chance to Live’
Matthew Perry confirmed to People magazine that he nearly died in 2018 at age 49 after his colon burst due to an overuse of opioids. News circulated at the time that the “Friends” actor was hospitalized because of gastrointestinal perforation. In reality, Perry’s hospitalization was far graver. As reported by People: Perry “spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.” “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,” Perry said about when he was first admitted to the hospital. “I was put...
Complex
James Corden Retracts Apology to NYC’s Balthazar After Claims He Abused Staff: ‘I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’
James Corden has walked back his apology to the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar over claims he was abusive towards the venue’s staff. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” said The Late Late Show host in an interview with The New York Times. “So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”
TODAY.com
New Jersey grandma’s brutal system for ranking her 10 grandchildren goes viral
New Jersey grandmother Mary La Morte is going viral for playing favorites. Earlier this month, comedian Dan La Morte introduced his fans on TikTok to Mary’s savage “ranking board.”. “She has a board of the 10 grandchildren’s faces on magnets and she ranks us from one to 10,”...
Gabriel Iglesias Paid A Huge Fine After Shooting His Netflix Special, But It Led To What He Calls ‘The Greatest Night Of My Life’
Gabriel Iglesias' latest special, Stadium Fluffy, cost the comedian a pretty penny, but he seems to have no regrets.
Comments / 0