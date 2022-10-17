ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
