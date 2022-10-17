ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Highway 98.9

Check Out Some of the Best Happy Hours in Shreveport-Bossier

It Has Been Proven By My friends and Me That Happy Hour Makes You Happier. I mean the name happy is in the term right? Long day at work? Meet up with some buddies before you head home, go to your local watering hole and talk about your day, it may be cheaper than therapy in some cases. Happy Hour is an awesome time to reconnect with your friends and slow time down from the crazy rat race that is life.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana

It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live

Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here

There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Help Make Sure DeSoto Parish Doesn’t Lose It’s Animal Shelter

It's a sad, sad day when budget cuts threaten the parish animal shelter. It's no secret that I'm a big proponent of animal rescue and adoption and the situation in DeSoto Parish is alarming, to say the least. That's why BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports DeSoto Parish Animal Services.
GRAND CANE, LA
Highway 98.9

Your Chance to Hear All Shreveport Mayoral Candidates

With the Shreveport Mayoral election fast approaching, all the candidates are working to get their message out to the voters. And KEEL News is helping you get to know each candidate over the next few weeks. We've invited each candidate to come into the KEEL News studio for one hour to answer questions and share their visions for the future of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
