The Ultimate Networking Event Is Happening Next Week In Shreveport
People laugh and talk about the 'old boys' network in the south, but the truth is, who you know can help you grow your business. That's why there's going to be a huge, city-wide networking event in Shreveport on Wednesday, October 26th!. Coffee, Confections, and Connections is a free, city-wide...
Shreveport’s Pumpkin Shine Celebrates 30 Years With Record Crowd
Amidst a cornucopia of bad news lately, there are still good things going on in Shreveport. Last night, Southfield School and SPAR hosted the 30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park to record crowds. I've written before about things that add 'quality of life' to a community,...
Check Out Some of the Best Happy Hours in Shreveport-Bossier
It Has Been Proven By My friends and Me That Happy Hour Makes You Happier. I mean the name happy is in the term right? Long day at work? Meet up with some buddies before you head home, go to your local watering hole and talk about your day, it may be cheaper than therapy in some cases. Happy Hour is an awesome time to reconnect with your friends and slow time down from the crazy rat race that is life.
Stonewall Ice Cream Shop Rolls Out a Delicious Buc-ee’s Flavor
Stonewall Residents Are Rejoicing Because There is a New Shop in Town. I first noticed some friends of mine freaking out because they got a really cool new concept in town. You've probably seen rolled ice cream all over TikTok. Well, now there is a shop in Stonewall that is serving up rolled ice cream. How cool is that?
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Red River Brewpub Looks Epic and the Menu Is Even Better
I Have Been Eager to Check Out Red River Brewpub at the Garage. Red River Brewpub has had the community excited for a new place to enjoy great food and incredible drinks. Right now there are so many stellar choices in the East Bank, Red River Brewpub at the Garage is one of the best additions.
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Wrecking Ball at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Halted Again
The wrecking ball is put on hold again. The demolition work that has been going on at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport will stop until at least December 1. That's the word from opponents of the city's plan to tear down the old stadium. The attorney for the Friends of Fair...
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here
There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
Help Make Sure DeSoto Parish Doesn’t Lose It’s Animal Shelter
It's a sad, sad day when budget cuts threaten the parish animal shelter. It's no secret that I'm a big proponent of animal rescue and adoption and the situation in DeSoto Parish is alarming, to say the least. That's why BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports DeSoto Parish Animal Services.
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
Your Chance to Hear All Shreveport Mayoral Candidates
With the Shreveport Mayoral election fast approaching, all the candidates are working to get their message out to the voters. And KEEL News is helping you get to know each candidate over the next few weeks. We've invited each candidate to come into the KEEL News studio for one hour to answer questions and share their visions for the future of Shreveport.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
