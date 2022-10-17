Read full article on original website
Ladycats Volleyball 1st Round Playoffs – Scores and Recap
The Twentynine Palms High School Varsity Ladycats volleyball team traveled to Moreno Valley to take on the Vikings for the 1st round of playoffs last night (October 20). The ‘cats started off strong and played as one for all three sets, winning 25-20, 25-21, and 25-21. Senior Anisia Rios...
Art Fair at Rainbow Stew all weekend (10/22 – 10/23)
Support your local artists at the annual Art Fair at Rainbow Stew in Yucca Valley this weekend. You can see the unique desert-inspired art and meet the artists who create and offer their work year-round this Saturday and Sunday (October 22 and 23) from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Rainbow...
Trunk or Treat in Twentynine Palms at Little School of the Desert on Saturday (10/22)
The first of the morongo basin’s Halloween events are kicking off this Saturday, Oct. 22, with a big trunk or treat event at the Little School of the Desert. Assignment reporter Robert Haydon rings the doorbell. From 10 am to 12 noon, the public is invited to the big...
Food Distribution in Yucca Valley Thursday (10/20)
There will be a free food distribution tomorrow (10/20) at the Yucca Valley Senior Center from 9AM to 10:30AM – the senior center is located at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information on this and other food distributions, you can call 909-723-1500 or visit https://www.capsbc.org/
Blood Needed! Donate tomorrow (10/22) in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (October 22) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Yucca Valley Vons parking lot, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate...
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
Man caught on camera cutting brake lines at 29 Palms Bar
As a man’s brakes were cut on his car during a night out at a Twentynine Palms bar, in an incident related to a past dispute. On Monday, an unidentified man left his vehicle overnight at the Cactus Bar on Adobe Rd. At some point while the car was unattended, Sheriff’s Deputies say that James Neel, a 24 year-old Twentynine Palms resident, is suspected of cutting the brake line on the victim’s vehicle.
Missing: Landers Woman, 38, missing since walking away from home on 10/9
The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.
Morongo Valley Community Service District Agenda for 10/19 meeting
The Morongo Valley Community Service District will be holding their regular board meeting tonight (October 19th) at 6pm in Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. New business action items at tonight’s MVCSD board meeting include: review and approval of the Smith Marion and Company Audit draft, a review and discussion regarding the operational status of Covington Park’s kitchen, and a request by the Warren Family for the use of Covington Park for their upcoming family reunion in April 2023—Board members will review, discuss, and approve waiving the associated fees for the Warren Family.
Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures
A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
Audi left behind after failed business heist
A failed heist led to the gang’s Audi being impounded by the Sheriff. On Wednesday night (October 19), a business in the 4400 block of Old Woman Springs Road reported a break in to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station. The business owner said that the building’s alarm went off at 10 p.m., and when he arrived, he saw the rear door pried open.
