The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.

LANDERS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO