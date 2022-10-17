Read full article on original website
Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Library to Offer Halloween Storytime
The Crookston Public Library invites youth and their caregivers to a spooktacular Storytime on Monday, October 31 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to join library staff for spooky stories and fun appropriate for children ages 0-6 plus decorate their own trick-or-treat bag.
Crookston Daily Times
Residents asked to conserve water
As a result of a recently occurring water main break on the Transmission line into the City of Crookston, which is currently being repaired, the City of Crookston is asking and encouraging all citizens to make every effort to reduce water consumption until further notice. At this moment in time, conservation of water is critical. The City of Crookston thanks you for your cooperation.
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Makes Short Trek to UND for WCCHA Series This Weekend
The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team will look to build on their 2-0-0 start to the 2022-23 season as they head just up Highway 2 to take on the University of North Dakota ACHA team Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. at ICON Sports Center in Grand Forks, N.D.
Crookston Daily Times
Getting Kids to School Safely While Walking, Biking, By Car or By Bus
The school year is in full gear and students are making their way to their respective schools in the community. Safe Kids Grand Forks, in partnership with Minnesota Safe Routes to School and Highland Elementary is reminding everyone to keep safety in mind when walking, driving, biking or riding the bus to school.
