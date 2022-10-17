Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
aircargonews.net
ITA Airways adds cargo capacity to cargo.one
ITA Airways Cargo will place its capacity on booking portal cargo.one, opening up extra capacity for the Italian market. The move comes as the one-year-old airline has identified digital distribution expansion as a key strategic pillar of its development plan. Cargo.one said that thousands of freight forwarders worldwide would benefit...
aircargonews.net
Global Crossing Airlines moves closer to Colombia cargo charter airline
Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX) is moving closer to establishing a Colombia-based ACMI cargo charter airline. GlobalX has confirmed the start of Phase 2 of the Colombia AOC (Air Operators Certificate) certification process by its subsidiary GlobalX-Colombia. Initial approval from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start the formal...
aircargonews.net
Handler Cargo First brings Bournemouth customs facility in-house
Bournemouth Airport’s cargo handling service, Cargo First, is bringing its on-site customs bonded warehouse facilities fully in-house. Cargo First hopes that bringing the customs operation in-house – previously it was run by a third party – will speed up cargo processing by reducing the number of handovers.
aircargonews.net
Air Europa Cargo sees greater efficiency with Wiremind Cargo’s SkyPallet
Air Europa Cargo has improved its operational efficiency with Wiremind Cargo’s end-to-end capacity optimisation product SkyPallet. The airline opted to use SkyPallet earlier this year, with a view to improving its flight planning processes at one of its hubs – specifically within a warehouse and with its Global Handling Agent (GHA).
aircargonews.net
Airforwarders Association calls for urgent investment in air cargo at US airports
The Airforwarders Association (AfA) and the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) are calling for a State or Federal-backed ‘Air Cargo Support Fund’ to tackle the infrastructural crisis facing the US air cargo industry. The recommendations form part of a whitepaper following a major national...
aircargonews.net
Amazon Air partners with Hawaiian and Altavair to add A330 freighters
Amazon Air will expand its fleet with the addition of 10 A330-300 converted freighters from lessor Altavair. The aircraft will be operated for Amazon by Hawaiian Airlines and will be converted by Germany-headquartered Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), a joint venture between Singapore-based ST Engineering and France-headquartered Airbus. The first of the...
aircargonews.net
Soft market conditions continue in air cargo
Soft market conditions continue in air cargo as trade worries, high inflation and new Covid lockdowns impact demand. This week’s market round-ups from forwarders and analysts point to a weakening market in terms of demand, although rate declines have eased. Flexport mentioned lockdowns being introduced in Ningbo and their...
Comments / 0