Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
Road & Track
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Costs $314,000
For the U.S. premiere of the new 911 GT3 RS, Porsche cooked up a special livery paying homage to the original 911 Carrera RS. Porsche said it would offer a similar option package for the GT3 RS, and now we know what it'll look like exactly, and that the car costs $314,000.
Road & Track
Watch a 900-HP Toyota Pickup Drag Race a 1500-HP Huracan
Sorting out whether a Nineties Toyota Pickup or a Lamborghini Huracan is faster doesn't sound like hard work. But most Toyota Pickups don't have 900 hp. The one in this new video from Hoonigan does. It also has a two-speed racing transmission, drag radials, a bed-mounted fuel cell, a 6.0-liter...
Road & Track
The New Hyundai Grandeur Is Gorgeous
It's too bad Americans don't buy big sedans from non-luxury brands, because we won't get this: the new Hyundai Grandeur. It's a direct descendant of the forgettable Hyundai Azera, which left the U.S. market in 2017, and as we've come to expect from all new Hyundai products, it's a stunner.
Road & Track
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is planning a new, smaller model to slot in below the Model 3 and Model Y. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, the bombastic executive set high hopes for the new nameplate. "It will, I think, certainly exceed the production of...
Road & Track
The Lotus Elan Turns 60
This week, the Lotus Elan turned 60 years old. There wasn't a ton of fanfare. Just a press release from Lotus, and not much else. Strange, given that the Elan is one of the greatest sports cars ever made. The Elan was a revelation. Debuting at Earl's Court on October...
Road & Track
Abarth Uses Alfa Romeo 4C Bones to Create a Limited-Run 1000 SP Tribute
Abarth, with the help of parent company FCA Heritage, has launched a new limited-production open-top sports car called the 1000 SP. Based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, it uses that car's carbon monocoque and turbocharged inline-four. It also looks awesome. The new 1000 SP (Sports Prototype) was actually designed in...
Road & Track
Anything Is Possible With a Gimbal Ratchet
We’ve all been there. You’re diving into a DIY job with your car and there’s one nut or bolt you just can’t get that ratchet onto. You’ve tried every angle of attack, every extension, and every socket. But your hand just can’t bend like you need it to. Or, you don’t have enough space to physically rotate the ratchet because the handle is getting caught on something. That’s where the gimbal ratchet comes in.
Road & Track
Go Build Your Very Own 2023 Corvette Z06 Right Now
We've finally driven the Corvette Z06, and it's a brilliant machine. Even though cars have already started to make their ways to dealers, there hasn't been an official online configurator with pricing that lets prospective owners spec out their cars and know how much they'll have to give a dealer... before any potential dealer markup. That's finally changed since the Z06 is now buildable on Chevy's site.
Road & Track
Here's Your First Real-Life Look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV
Ferrari revealed its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, over a month ago. Up until now, the only images we've seen of the high-riding four-door have been from Ferrari itself. Thanks to this new spy video out of Italy, we can finally show you real-life footage of the car—albeit with a tiny bit of camouflage.
