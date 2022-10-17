ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 3

Related
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the ‘Twister’ Sequel

It's been talked about for what seems like forever and now it's looking like it's actually going to happen. Get ready for the follow-up to 'Twister.' Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated movie sequels to hit the silver screen. It was officially confirmed earlier this week that we're finally getting another Twister movie!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma

Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Toys R Us Returns to Oklahoma This Holiday Season

Here's some great news for those with kids or those who are kids at heart. Toys R Us is returning to Oklahoma just in time for the 2022 holiday shopping season! That's right, everyone's favorite toy store is back and yes that includes our friend Geoffrey the giraffe. Finding toys will be easier this holiday season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Isn’t This Is Every Town In Oklahoma?

I moved to Lawton just a few years after the turn of the century. It was still a gritty town with a tough reputation. Dive bars lined the old streets, but it was full of charm. Nobody knew their neighbors, and that was a good thing. But things sure have changed in the last fifteen years.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish

How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma man arrested after attempting to sell elephant tusks in Texas

46-year-old David Bartlett is one of three men who attempted to sell the ivory tusks to an undercover agent in Tyler, Texas. Bartlett, along with Dusty Caudill and Darryl Garcia, were booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce. Bartlett...
TYLER, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
OKMULGEE, OK
thecentersquare.com

Marijuana and barbecue flavor Oklahoma's gubernatorial debate

(The Center Square) – A fiery debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and incumbent Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night volleyed between questions about smoking marijuana to an investigation into a restaurant known for its smoked meats. Stitt challenged a moderator's statement that $17 million was overpaid to Swadley's Foggy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy