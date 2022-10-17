Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
BGSU to host Ohio Business Week program June 18-24
For the first time, Bowling Green State University will host the Ohio Business Week program June 18-24 for high school students interested in business careers. During the program, students from around Ohio will stay on the BGSU campus and work in teams with business professionals to create simulated business products. The student entrepreneurs will also participate in interactive sessions and trainings at the Schmidthorst College of Business to further develop their concepts. The week will wrap-up with students pitching their products to a panel of potential investors.
sent-trib.com
BGSU launches new platform for community organizations to find, manage volunteers
The C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at Bowling Green State University has launched a new platform for community organizations to find and manage volunteers for their events and initiatives called BGSUserves. The free, comprehensive service will allow organizations to manage their own profiles and connect...
sent-trib.com
Vouchers Hurt Ohio: Educators explain lawsuit against state
In the past two years, $500,000 has left the Bowling Green City Schools district — and is funding private school vouchers. Board of education member Ginny Stewart said she started tracking the money in 2020, where a line item showed that $138,855 was depleted from the BG coffers for vouchers. In 2021, that increased to $341,811.
sent-trib.com
Jane Marie Poole
Jane Marie Poole, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away October 18, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Raymond and Ollie Jane (Jones) Poole. Jane was a 1965 graduate of Whitmer High School and went on to attend Davis Business College. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. Jane loved watching baseball and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She enjoyed reading, making hooked rugs, listening to country music and working on fill in puzzles.
sent-trib.com
Former BG mayor: Support schools, Ghanbari
As most Bowling Green readers know, and I hope appreciate, I have generally avoided getting involved in partisan political issues and campaigns in my various public service roles. My passions have been directed toward the adoption of BG park levies, BG school issues and the levies in support of the...
sent-trib.com
Evening with Ebone benefits Welcome BG
A fundraising event, An Evening with Ebone, is set for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at on Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, featuring Toledo Opera soprano Ebone Waweru, accompanied by Kevin McGill on piano. The evening will benefit Welcome BG, a non-profit organization with a mission to continue to...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
BG woman charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. A Bowling Green woman was arrested for having a stolen vehicle, after the license plate of the car “hit” on a police license plate reader. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was dispatched on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m. to...
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
sent-trib.com
Ghanbari campaigns on education, economy
PERRYSBURG – Consensus building is the theme behind the campaign of incumbent Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, who is running as a Republican for the newly redistricted Ohio 75th District House seat. He currently represents the Ohio 3rd District House seat, which has similar boundaries. Both candidates for the...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: First ladies on campaign trail
Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio’s Second Lady Tina Husted made a campaign stop Wednesday morning at Mr. Spots restaurant in Bowling Green. DeWine and Husted kicked off the Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour to talk directly with voters about Republican priorities to grow the economy and build a better future for Ohio families, according to a press release. Joining them at stops around the state will be Ohio families, business owners and other statewide candidates’ spouses. The tour will make stops in Wood, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Delaware, Ross, Butler and Montgomery counties. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
sent-trib.com
Sheriff supports Issue 1
As someone who has sworn to uphold and preserve the U.S. Constitution, the Ohio Constitution and protect the citizens of Ohio, I take that duty seriously and work every day to make the lives of my constituents safer and more secure. Unfortunately, exposure to crime increased with the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision DuBose v. McGuffey, where the court decided that Ohio trial courts may not consider public safety in setting the amount for bail.
sent-trib.com
Enjoy BG parade from a parklet: Bid on seating
The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced a new opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade. Ohio Logistics, Don Rose Auction and Realty, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Flatlands Coffee, Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company, Novel Blends, and SamB’s are partnering to auction the use of parklet spaces during this year’s holiday parade.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Prevention Coalition selected for Blue Ribbon Distinction
The Wood County Prevention Coalition has received distinction as a Blue Ribbon Coalition. The process started in July, when the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications along with various required submitted products (to...
sent-trib.com
BG schools leader: Community wants new high school
There are three weeks until the vote on the new Bowling Green High School is finalized, and the board of education vice chair is hoping the community will vote on the merits of the project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Ryan Myers said that the proposed project “is a true representation...
sent-trib.com
Freedom Twp. meeting will discuss levies
PEMBERVILLE — Freedom Township’s upcoming regular meeting of the board of trustees will include an informational meeting to explain, discuss and answer questions regarding the levies that will be on the ballot in November as well as providing information regarding the office/maintenance building. The meeting is set for...
sent-trib.com
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
sent-trib.com
Bobcats advance to the district tournament
Otsego came into their Division II tournament game with a slightly better record than Bowling Green, but BG walked away with an 11-1 victory Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats advance to the district tournament with a 9-7-2 record, while Otsego bows out at 10-8. BG’s win demonstrates how good...
sent-trib.com
Penney K. Baldwin
Penney K. Baldwin, age 58, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Penney was born October 25, 1963 to Thomas and Karen (Stevenson) Blue, in Bowling Green, OH. She went on to graduate from Otsego High School in 1981. On October 20, 1990 she married Randy Baldwin in Neapolis, OH. Penney and Randy raised 1 son and celebrated nearly 32 years of marriage together.
Comments / 0