As someone who has sworn to uphold and preserve the U.S. Constitution, the Ohio Constitution and protect the citizens of Ohio, I take that duty seriously and work every day to make the lives of my constituents safer and more secure. Unfortunately, exposure to crime increased with the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision DuBose v. McGuffey, where the court decided that Ohio trial courts may not consider public safety in setting the amount for bail.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO