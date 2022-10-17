New Star Wars toys are here from Character Options. 7” tall with the classic rubbery stretchy bodies kids of a certain age remember in the classic Stretch Armstrong toy, but now out Star Wars style from £14.99 to £39.99. Along with the figures here (Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Jabba the Hutt and C-3PO) there are a number of licenses available including Batman, Superman, Jurassic Park, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.

9 HOURS AGO