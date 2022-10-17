Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
fanthatracks.com
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
fanthatracks.com
Galactic Pals: Tauntaun
Miree hopes to tire out an energetic tauntaun by setting up a race against her camera droid, Cam-E. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids.
fanthatracks.com
Galactic Pals: Rancor
Miree helps mend a rancor’s favorite toy and teaches the youngster how to play more gently. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids.
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
fanthatracks.com
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Star Wars: Stories From A Galaxy Far, Far Away…panel
Lucasfilm creative director Michael Siglain introduced authors Krisin Baver, Adam Christopher, Mark Guggenheim, Ethan Sacks, Cavan Scott, George Mann and Delilah Dawson onto the stage in Room 406.2 at 10.30am on Sunday 9th October to look at the forthcoming releases from Del Rey, Disney, Marvel and much more. Matt Booker and Mark Newbold were there to cover it for Fantha Tracks, a panel you can hear right now here on Canon Fodder.
fanthatracks.com
Stretch Star Wars from Character Options
New Star Wars toys are here from Character Options. 7” tall with the classic rubbery stretchy bodies kids of a certain age remember in the classic Stretch Armstrong toy, but now out Star Wars style from £14.99 to £39.99. Along with the figures here (Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Jabba the Hutt and C-3PO) there are a number of licenses available including Batman, Superman, Jurassic Park, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.
Tell Us Which Home Trends You Think Millennials Will Be Known For In 20 Years
Boomers had popcorn ceilings, millennials have gold bar carts.
Comments / 0