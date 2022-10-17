Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
fanthatracks.com
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
fanthatracks.com
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Star Wars: Stories From A Galaxy Far, Far Away…panel
Lucasfilm creative director Michael Siglain introduced authors Krisin Baver, Adam Christopher, Mark Guggenheim, Ethan Sacks, Cavan Scott, George Mann and Delilah Dawson onto the stage in Room 406.2 at 10.30am on Sunday 9th October to look at the forthcoming releases from Del Rey, Disney, Marvel and much more. Matt Booker and Mark Newbold were there to cover it for Fantha Tracks, a panel you can hear right now here on Canon Fodder.
fanthatracks.com
Stretch Star Wars from Character Options
New Star Wars toys are here from Character Options. 7” tall with the classic rubbery stretchy bodies kids of a certain age remember in the classic Stretch Armstrong toy, but now out Star Wars style from £14.99 to £39.99. Along with the figures here (Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Jabba the Hutt and C-3PO) there are a number of licenses available including Batman, Superman, Jurassic Park, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.
fanthatracks.com
Await the future with Star Wars: Revelations #1
23rd November is the day when you need to be ready to open the cover and dive into the latest game-changing one-shot from Marvel, Star Wars: Revelations. Watch as the state of the galaxy is revealed in this mid period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with Hidden Empire just up ahead.
Comments / 0