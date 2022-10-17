Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Paving on KY 703 in Hickman County starts today
Milling and asphalt paving along parts of KY 703 in northeastern Hickman County starts today. The project runs from the US 51 intersection in Clinton northeastward to the KY 307 intersection. The contractor plans to mill at intersections and bridge ends today or Monday with asphalt paving to start next...
westkentuckystar.com
Paving this week along Main Street in Hazel
Milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starts today. The project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee state northward for half a mile through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street. The work is expected to take about three days to complete.
WBBJ
Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
A Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County coat drive underway
The Livingston County Coat Drive is underway now through November 11th. The drive serves Family First, Cardinal Connection, and Helping Hands and Pacs. It is endorsed by Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Livingston County Attorney Alan Wilson. All coats collected will remain within Livingston County. Drop off locations include...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
WBBJ
Car slams into north Madison County gas station
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of a north Madison County building Tuesday afternoon. Our crews on the scene saw a small car that crashed into the side of a convenience store in Three Way. Investigators say the person in...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man sought for questioning in Livingston County assault
Kentucky State Police seek the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in reference to an assault that took place in Livingston County Thursday evening. Livingston County Dispatch requested troopers at a home on Carrsville Road. Troopers found an assault victim at the home. Police said 54-year-old Charles...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek info on stolen trailer in Graves County
Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
westkentuckystar.com
Seven-day investigation into fentanyl trafficking nets two arrests in Murray
A seven-day drug investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two men on trafficking charges. The Calloway County Sheriff's said they were able to make undercover purchases of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills over seven days. The counterfeit pills reportedly contained fentanyl. On Monday, with help...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek help to identify theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when its owner went to the bathroom. The black and brown Fendi bag contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
WBBJ
Robbery suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man accused of robbery was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a wreck Tuesday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson is facing charges of reckless driving, felony evading, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a firearm, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
