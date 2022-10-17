This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.

CALVERT CITY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO