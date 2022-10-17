Read full article on original website
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as weak demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans ended in positive territory, but concerns that global purchasers will shift their demand for soybeans to South American suppliers as soon as possible kept the gains in check.
GRAINS-Chicago wheat falls on worries over weak export demand
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weaker demand for exports weighed on Chicago wheat on Thursday, but concerns over unfavourable weather conditions hitting the crop in some of the world's top producers limited losses. Soybean rose due to an uptick in short-term demand. In the global wheat market, traders await...
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after four-week low, corn and soy stay weak
* Wheat halts slide as Black Sea grain corridor talks eyed * Harvest, Mississippi logistics and firm dollar curb corn, soy * Economic worries also hang over grain markets (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied on Wednesday after hitting a four-week low a day earlier, as traders awaited developments in talks to extend an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grain. Corn and soybeans edged lower to hold around their lowest in nearly two weeks, as Midwest harvest progress created supply pressure while transport problems on the Mississippi river impeded U.S. export flows. A firm dollar and continuing investor concerns about a global economic downturn also anchored grain markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $8.54-3/4 a bushel by 1131 GMT, moving away from Tuesday's low of $8.32-3/4. A positive assessment by the United Nations of talks with Russian officials about prolonging the corridor agreement - which has allowed exports from Ukraine to pick up despite the war with Russia - weighed on wheat markets earlier this week. But traders remain cautious about negotiations as the war continues. "Pricing now means that the market is more sensitive to news that the corridor will not be extended," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The market showed little reaction to news that Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting a grain export quota of 25.5 million tonnes for mid-February to end-June. The volume was in line with a proposal from an exporters' group, which considered the level as not restrictive given an expected record harvest. Wheat traders are also monitoring as risks to global supply drought in Argentine and U.S. wheat belts, torrential rain in parts of Australia ahead of harvesting, and a slow planting pace in Ukraine. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $6.76-3/4 a bushel, near Tuesday's 11-day trough. Soybeans were off 0.8% at $13.60-1/2 a bushel, after touching a 12-day low earlier on Wednesday. Brazil's grain exporters association Anec on Tuesday raised its forecast for the country's soybean and corn exports during October. That underscored competition for U.S. supplies as low water on the Mississippi hampers transport to Gulf export terminals. Prices at 1131 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 854.75 5.25 0.62 770.75 10.90 CBOT corn 676.75 -4.25 -0.62 593.25 14.08 CBOT soy 1360.50 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.59 Paris wheat 338.25 3.50 1.05 276.75 22.22 Paris maize 330.50 4.50 1.38 226.00 46.24 Paris rape 629.00 5.75 0.92 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 83.86 1.04 1.26 75.21 11.50 Euro/dlr 0.98 -0.01 -0.85 1.1368 -14.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn, soy futures weak with export demand in focus
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as poor demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans also were weak but the declines were kept in check by recent sales to overseas buyers and good demand for soymeal. Rally attempts in soybeans were...
Pakistan's PM says wheat stocks sufficient, will not allow private imports
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday the country has sufficient stocks of wheat and he will not allow its private import to save "precious foreign exchange", according to a statement from his office. The country is reeling from the impact of severe floods last...
UPDATE 2-Russia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting the country's grain export quota at 25.5 million tonnes for the period from mid-February until the end of June, the minister, Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, which chiefly supplies its wheat to...
UPDATE 1-India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India said on Wednesday it will examine a proposal by Western nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, even as some local refiners have lined up Russian cargoes for delivery post Dec. 5, when the cap is set to take effect.
UPDATE 1-Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, aiming to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets. In a letter sent to its 12,000 cooperative...
GRAINS-Corn firms from near two-week low, but demand concerns cap gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday and soybeans edged higher on bargain buying, although concerns over slowing demand for U.S. agriculture products kept a lid on prices. Wheat futures gained ground, recouping some of last session's losses with expectations...
In Argentina, controls spawn soybean and 'Netflix' currency rates
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Jose Zegarra, a Peruvian tourist in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, found out the hard way that the value of the country's peso isn't always what it seems as tough capital controls spawn an array of wildly diverging exchange rates. Charged near the official 150...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on demand prospects; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, shedding some of previous session's gains, although the market is poised to end the week on a positive note as strong U.S. export data raised demand hopes. Wheat lost ground with the market on track for a third weekly...
ASIA RICE-Demand slows as wet spell clouds India's crop quality outlook
No major supply disruption despite floods - Thai traders. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Heavy rainfall in key rice-producing states in India left traders anxious about the crop in the top exporter, while prices of the staple from Thailand slumped to a nearly three-month low this week on tepid demand. Thailand's...
China to auction 40,200 tonnes of wheat from state reserves on Oct 26
BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China will sell 40,200 tonnes of wheat from its state reserves on Oct. 26, the National Grain Trade Center said on Thursday. The country sold 41,359 tonnes of wheat at an auction of its reserves held on Oct. 12. (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Thursday on a mild round of bargain buying, traders said. * But poor end user demand kept prices for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract near the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 185,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That was below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes and lower than the prior week's total of 211,823 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 8 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 9-1/4 cents higher at $9.62-3/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 8-1/4 cents to $9.50 a bushel. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production, partly reflecting downgrades to output in the European Union and the United States. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw 2022/23 global corn (maize) production falling by 2 million...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat higher on equity strength, dollar weakness
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower and I think that spurred some buying in grains," said...
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/2023 wheat production
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 15.2 million tonnes, down from the previous forecast of 16.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Edited by Isabel Woodford) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm with exports in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Mayank Bhardwaj PARIS/NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans edged higher on Thursday, steadying after losses this week as participants monitored negotiations to maintain a wartime corridor for Ukrainian shipments while awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data. An easing in the dollar index and a rise in crude oil lent some support to grains. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 1.1% at $8.50-1/2 a bushel by 1201 GMT, holding above a four-week low struck on Tuesday. CBOT corn added 0.4% to $6.81 a bushel while soybeans rose 0.8% to $13.82-3/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans fell to near two-week lows on Wednesday. Wheat markets have been pressured by hopes of progress towards extending Ukraine's United Nations-backed shipping corridor beyond November. However, comments by Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday accusing Washington of blocking food and fertiliser trade with Russia underscored tensions in the negotiations. "At the moment it is difficult to get a clear idea about the outcome of the negotiations as the Russia-Ukraine war has just intensified," said a Singapore-based trader. Chicago wheat, corn and soybean prices have also been curbed doubts over U.S. export prospects. Recent strength in the dollar, logistics delays caused by low water on the Mississippi river and competition from South American supplies have capped export demand. Traders are waiting for weekly U.S. export sales figures on Thursday for an update. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest has created supply pressure, but persisting drought in some wheat belts was raising early concerns about next year's crop. Prices at 1201 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 850.25 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.31 CBOT corn 681.00 2.75 0.41 593.25 14.79 CBOT soy 1382.75 10.25 0.75 1339.25 3.25 Paris wheat 338.75 2.75 0.82 276.75 22.40 Paris maize 331.75 4.75 1.45 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 630.00 2.25 0.36 754.00 -16.45 WTI crude oil 87.42 1.87 2.19 75.21 16.23 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 0.43 1.1368 -13.68 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Brazil agency and Arab chamber forge alliance to grow 'halal' food trade
SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's trade and investment agency Apex has signed an agreement with the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce aimed at boosting exports of food products to Muslim countries, according to a statement on Thursday. The plan is to promote the sale of higher value foodstuffs, building...
