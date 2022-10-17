Read full article on original website
Making of the Kenya Bike Odyssey (Video)
The Kenya Bike Odyssey is a 1000-kilometer cycling safari through some of the most spectacular landscapes in Africa, and it’s Kenya’s first long-distance cycling route. This film documents the story of how the route was made…. Formerly known as the Trans-Kenya Bikepacking Route, the Kenya Bike Odyssey is...
Friday Debrief: Little Dummy, Bespoked UK, Rhino Run, Prospector Pre-orders, and More…
We started “The Debrief” on our YouTube channel last year as a way of highlighting the week’s news and things that caught our attention on the website, in the conversation, and elsewhere around the community. To take this a step further, we’re posting a weekly Debrief here on the site to highlight all of those things and more, including upcoming events and interesting things our readers shared in the comments. Check out this week’s findings below.
