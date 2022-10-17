While the list of famous Oklahoman's is fairly long, here's a quick top ten of those in Hollywood you may have or not known were from the Sooner State. Okay, okay... Everyone knows Ron Howard is from Oklahoma. Or maybe you didn't. His origin story is really better known among the older generations in the state, as they were the people that grew up knowing who he was. While he hasn't really acted more than small bit-parts over the last couple of decades, he spends more of his time focused on making great movies rather than starring in them. Born in Duncan. His terrific acting, goofy looking brother Clint was born in California after they moved out there.

