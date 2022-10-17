ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KLAW 101

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KLAW 101

Get Ready Oklahoma for the ‘Twister’ Sequel

It's been talked about for what seems like forever and now it's looking like it's actually going to happen. Get ready for the follow-up to 'Twister.' Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated movie sequels to hit the silver screen. It was officially confirmed earlier this week that we're finally getting another Twister movie!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma

Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish

How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

10 Famous Actors Born and Raised In Oklahoma

While the list of famous Oklahoman's is fairly long, here's a quick top ten of those in Hollywood you may have or not known were from the Sooner State. Okay, okay... Everyone knows Ron Howard is from Oklahoma. Or maybe you didn't. His origin story is really better known among the older generations in the state, as they were the people that grew up knowing who he was. While he hasn't really acted more than small bit-parts over the last couple of decades, he spends more of his time focused on making great movies rather than starring in them. Born in Duncan. His terrific acting, goofy looking brother Clint was born in California after they moved out there.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Boy Dresses Up As Fart For Halloween

For Halloween most kids want to dress us as a superhero or princess but one boy in Oklahoma wanted to be something people have never actually seen in real life. The boy's mom shared the photo of her son dressed as a fart. Send your Halloween photos to News 9...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission Clarifies Native American Issue

Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes. Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold

Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Your Gas Bill Account Is Changing In November

If you're a consumer of natural gas in Oklahoma and live in the portions of the state that have been provided by Centerpoint Energy, the very lengthy process of selling us off to the highest bidder will finally come to an end starting in November with Summit Utilities. It all...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy