It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Get Ready Oklahoma for the ‘Twister’ Sequel
It's been talked about for what seems like forever and now it's looking like it's actually going to happen. Get ready for the follow-up to 'Twister.' Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated movie sequels to hit the silver screen. It was officially confirmed earlier this week that we're finally getting another Twister movie!
The Most Infamous Ghost Town in Oklahoma
Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history, the 'Battle of Ingalls.'
Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish
How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town
For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
10 Famous Actors Born and Raised In Oklahoma
While the list of famous Oklahoman's is fairly long, here's a quick top ten of those in Hollywood you may have or not known were from the Sooner State. Okay, okay... Everyone knows Ron Howard is from Oklahoma. Or maybe you didn't. His origin story is really better known among the older generations in the state, as they were the people that grew up knowing who he was. While he hasn't really acted more than small bit-parts over the last couple of decades, he spends more of his time focused on making great movies rather than starring in them. Born in Duncan. His terrific acting, goofy looking brother Clint was born in California after they moved out there.
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
KFOR
The Oklahoma wind machine is cranking back up this weekend!
Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s light winds, sunny skies, temps in the 70s! Today the Oklahoma south wind is back with gusts near 30 MPH in OKC! This combined with very warm temps mid to upper 80s and dry conditions means extreme fire weather threat this weekend!
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
news9.com
Oklahoma Boy Dresses Up As Fart For Halloween
For Halloween most kids want to dress us as a superhero or princess but one boy in Oklahoma wanted to be something people have never actually seen in real life. The boy's mom shared the photo of her son dressed as a fart. Send your Halloween photos to News 9...
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
OBN: ‘Ghost Owners’ May Be Tied To Quarter Of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Businesses
Three Oklahoma attorneys are accused of enlisting state residents to pose as “ghost owners” of medical marijuana businesses from out-of-state. The practice, according to state drug investigators, has galvanized black-market drug production in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has accused Eric Brown and Logan Jones of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission Clarifies Native American Issue
Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes. Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift
A former Stitt appointee/campaign contributor is indicted for engaging in a scheme where he was paid to set up ghost pot grow licensees. The post Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
Your Gas Bill Account Is Changing In November
If you're a consumer of natural gas in Oklahoma and live in the portions of the state that have been provided by Centerpoint Energy, the very lengthy process of selling us off to the highest bidder will finally come to an end starting in November with Summit Utilities. It all...
