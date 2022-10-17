Over the summer, the Rockford Area Arts Council launched a year-round arts enrichment partnership with RPS 205 and the Washington Park Community Center (WPCC). What began as a vision to increase children’s access to arts programming in Rockford has led to more than 100 RPS 205 elementary, middle and high school students discovering the joy of tapping into their creativity and expressing themselves in new, artistic ways.

