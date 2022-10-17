Read full article on original website
RPS 205 Students Learn & Grow in Youth Community Garden
Grace United Methodist Church, Rockford Public Schools and a variety of community volunteers combined resources this summer to begin a Youth Community Garden. The garden is making a difference in the lives of approximately 60 future and current RPS 205 students who live at The Grove at Keith Creek, a private housing development on New Towne Drive.
Arts Partnership Gives RPS 205 Students Confidence, Art Knowledge & Creative Outlet
Over the summer, the Rockford Area Arts Council launched a year-round arts enrichment partnership with RPS 205 and the Washington Park Community Center (WPCC). What began as a vision to increase children’s access to arts programming in Rockford has led to more than 100 RPS 205 elementary, middle and high school students discovering the joy of tapping into their creativity and expressing themselves in new, artistic ways.
